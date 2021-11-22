A fire raged in a four-story structure in Whitewater on Saturday, and the brave men and women extinguishing it were five high school students.
The students — all from Central High School and Palisade High School — are taking a yearlong class that trains them to earn an early firefighting certificate. They meet nearly every day to learn the nuances of the profession.
They gathered this past weekend at the Law Enforcement Training Center, 3340 Whitewater Hill Road, and were thrown into actual firefighting for the first time.
“This is a joint effort between School District 51 and local fire departments. We’re also working with Colorado Mesa University to prepare kids who may want to get a certificate in fire science,” said Joe White, deputy chief with the Clifton Fire Protection District.
“This is a four-tier program. After Christmas break, they’ll go into hazmat. After that, they’ll go into emergency medical responder training and then into wildfire training.”
The program started about two years ago when Fire Chief Charles Balke, who oversaw a similar partnership in Cortez, pitched the idea to District 51.
The district was on board and rounded up the necessary equipment, thanks to a grant from the Mesa County Workforce Center.
“This wasn’t really affected by COVID-19, but it was only for the spring semester. They get these certifications, high school credit and have the opportunity for college credit at Western Colorado Community College,” said Andrea Bolton, career and technical education director for District 51. “That can set them up for an associate degree, and Chief Balke said that’s the way to go if you want to move up the ladder and have a leadership position.”
One of the students, Central senior Marlie Gilbert, can’t really explain why she was interested.
“I’ve just always loved fire, not gonna lie. It’s just fascinating,” she said, smiling.
Gilbert wanted to apply last year — the first of the program — but missed her shot. So she made sure to throw her hat into the ring this year.
Not long after the class started, Gilbert knew she had found her calling. And she has since put in the work to be successful.
“At home, we have workout equipment. So, I’ll use that equipment to practice pulling a fire hose with weight resistance,” Gilbert said. “I wasn’t totally sure I would like this at the beginning. But once we first went to the station, I was all in. I come to class excited every day, and I’m bummed if we miss a class.”
For their first time in a live simulation, the students were draped in firefighter gear and carried about 75 pounds with them.
In the bottom floor of the training building, firefighters ignited a pile of hay and wood palettes to create a clean and controlled burn. After checking the temperature of a door to a room adjacent to the burn room, the students entered one room single file and carried a hose with them.
They made their way into the burn room and, while staying near the walls, wrapped around the room to maneuver underneath smoke and extinguish the fire at its base.
“We sprayed a wall to break the thermal layer, and the water then bounced off of the wall and into the base of the fire,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert’s acumen and passion for firefighting is the ideal outcome of the program, White said.
White said one of the purposes of this partnership is to ignite a burning passion in the students.
“As time goes on, our call volume keeps going up. We need more people in the fire department, and we have people late into their careers who are getting close to retirement. This makes our job easier because they’re more prepared, and it gives them opportunities,” White said. “Marlie is really into it, and we need more women in the field. I’d feel safe having her behind me on the hose right now.”