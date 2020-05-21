A newly released study from Colorado State University says Colorado’s largest newspapers have been harder than the public on the potential reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado.
The peer-reviewed study, which was authored by 11 researchers, found 84% support among Coloradans statewide for reintroduction — similar to previously reported surveys. It also found that Colorado’s 10 largest newspapers over the course of one year have emphasized the negative perceptions related to the reintroduction of gray wolves over the positive.
The study, which recruited respondents online without telling them what the survey was about, was based on 734 respondents — 365 responses from the Front Range (49.73%), 277 from the Western Slope (37.74%), and 92 from the Eastern Plains (12.53%).
“Almost everyone in Colorado appreciates the ecological benefits of restoring the balance through wolf reintroduction,” said Michael Robinson at the Center for Biological Diversity. “But journalists who faithfully seek to report both sides of the story sometimes make the Continental Divide appear to be a political divide, when in fact city dwellers and rural folks want wolves almost equally.”
The survey asked those responding, who said reintroducing wolves would impact them personally, to “describe why you feel wolves would negatively/positively impact your life.” It compared the results of the survey to articles from 10 daily newspapers in Colorado (including The Daily Sentinel) published between January 2019 and January 2020.
“In the 35 articles analyzed, negative impact themes from survey responses were emphasized more frequently compared to positive impact themes.” According to the study, “for example, 20 articles mentioned two or more negative impact themes, while 10 articles mentioned two or more positive impact themes.”
The study found the most commonly reported negative consequence of reintroducing wolves was livestock depredation, mentioned in 51.4% of the articles analyzed. The most common positive for wolf reintroduction was the “possibility of wolves restoring balance to ecosystems and enhancing ecosystem health” reported in 54.3% of articles.
Western Slope respondents reported that wolf reintroduction would impact them more, both positively and negatively, compared to Front Range and Eastern Plains respondents. Overall, 79.8% of Western Slope respondents said they favored wolf reintroduction, according to the study.
A Colorado Stop the Wolf Coalition spokesperson did not respond to a Daily Sentinel request for comment prior to publication.