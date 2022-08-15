Study examines ballot measure's impact on state

Colorado taxpayers would save about $1.6 billion over the first five years under a measure that will be on this year’s ballot, a new study finds.
Known at least for now as Initiative 31 — an official ballot title will be assigned to it next month — the proposal would permanently lower the state’s flat income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%.
Doing so would reduce revenue to the state, but it wouldn’t impact overall state spending, at least in the short term, according to a study released by a Denver-based business group, Common Sense Institute.
That’s because, at least for the next few years, state revenues are expected to continue to exceed limits set under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
“Initiative 31 is not projected to reduce state government spending in either of its first two fiscal years because it offsets future TABOR refunds,” according to the key findings by the group, which claims to be a nonpartisan organization formed by business owners, but is controlled by several members and political operatives of the Republican Party.
“The largest one-year economic impact of Initiative 31 would occur in 2023, which is the year of the biggest net tax reduction,” the study added. “The dynamic impact of the tax savings in 2023 would be an estimated additional 9,110 jobs.”
The state is in the process of refunding about $3.56 billion in excess revenue because of TABOR. Part of that refund is in $750 checks to individual tax filers, but also part of it is in a temporary reduction in the 2022 income tax rate to 4.5%.
The latest economic forecast from the nonpartisan Legislative Council, the research and staffing arm of the Colorado General Assembly, estimates a similarly high TABOR refund next year of about $3 billion, and a lower one — $1.57 billion — in 2024.
If passed by voters in the fall, it will mark the second time in as many years the state’s income tax rate has been lowered.
In 2020, Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 116 with nearly 58% of the vote. That measure lowered the state’s tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55%.
That proposition was placed on the ballot by the same two people who are behind Initiative 31, state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, and Jon Caldara, president of the right-leaning Independence Institute, a free-market think tank.
The study says that while individual tax filers and small businesses would pay, on average, about $150 less a year in state income taxes, larger corporations, those that make more than $10 million a year, would see about $15,000 a year in savings.
The study concludes that, eventually, the state will be forced to cut spending because of the lower revenue, but says the ballot measure comes at a time of high inflation and a protracted economic recovery.
It also says the measure comes at a time when the state has “the largest state budget in Colorado history,” which occurs every year because TABOR allows the budget to grow each year based on inflation and population increases.