Study examines ballot measure's impact on state

Colorado taxpayers would save about $1.6 billion over the first five years under a measure that will be on this year’s ballot, a new study finds.

Known at least for now as Initiative 31 — an official ballot title will be assigned to it next month — the proposal would permanently lower the state’s flat income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%.

