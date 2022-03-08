A study on air travel to and from Grand Junction showed the city’s main competition for Mesa County residents is Denver, and Grand Junction Regional Airport has room to take passengers away from Denver International Airport.
The study, presented to the Airport Authority board of trustees by Harrison Earl, director of air service development at Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, took data from 2019 and looked at people’s search histories to see where they’re going to and from.
If all else is equal, Earl said, Mesa County residents want to fly out of Grand Junction.
All else is not equal, though, he said, because other airports have different amenities.
For example, Salt Lake City and Denver have more flights available.
More Mesa County passengers use Grand Junction than any other airport, Earl said, but it still gets a minority of travelers.
According to the study, 47% of Mesa County travelers fly in and out of Grand Junction, 40% fly in and out of Denver and 6% fly in and out of Salt Lake City.
Earl was baffled as to why so few people fly in and out of Salt Lake City, which isn’t much farther away than Denver.
“I don’t know why more people don’t use Salt Lake City, honestly,” he said.
The study found 52% of travelers to and from Grand Junction are residents and 48% are visitors.
Earl used his own trip as an example of how the data for the study was collected.
“This gets a little bit creepy, but if I’m thinking about my trip over here today from Denver, it picked up my searches from my home computer, associated with my ZIP code on the Front Range, and when I looked for flights, when I searched for a hotel, a rental car, restaurants in Grand Junction, it was able to attribute me to a particular ZIP code in Grand Junction as where I was going on my trip,” Earl said. “It knows I flew United, it knows the fare, and so we’re able to see that.”
If Earl had flown in to Montrose and driven to Grand Junction, he said, the study would have counted him as a Montrose passenger.
One of the surprising things about the study was that New York City proved to be one of the top markets for Grand Junction travelers.
Other top markets include Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Dallas and Denver.
One interesting note from the study is that 30% of travelers are going west and 70% are going east, and when they go west, 70% of them fly out of Grand Junction. But when they go east, only 36% do.
Earl theorized that travelers might prefer Denver when going east because Denver is east of Grand Junction, and even farther east of Salt Lake City.
United is the largest airline for Mesa County, Earl said, but American is the largest airline for Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Southwest is the fourth-largest airline, Earl said, which is interesting because the airline does not serve Grand Junction Regional Airport. Yet Mesa County travelers use the airline by driving to other airports.
Retention at the airport is much larger if there is a nonstop flight serving Grand Junction to a staggering degree, Earl said.
“Passengers are valuing that nonstop flight more than they are valuing a lower fare,” Earl said.
Earl said one limitation is the study didn’t get a great sense differentiating business and leisure travel.
Grand Junction has a big opportunity to get passengers traveling to the mountain areas by poaching them from Denver, Earl said.
“Using Aspen as our example here, 61% of passengers to and from the Aspen/Snowmass area are still driving to Denver, 34% use Aspen,” Earl said. “There’s no reason of those 61% of passengers, a good portion shouldn’t be coming here instead of Denver. We’re more convenient, we’re more reliable, every superlative we’ve said for a long time.”