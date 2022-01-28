Offering volunteers a mileage reimbursement or stipend is one of numerous recommendations made in a new study that identifies challenges facing Colorado’s Backcountry Search and Rescue program and suggests measures to address them.
The new study, conducted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife as required by a law passed by state lawmakers last year, said that a survey found that the average volunteer contributes $1,587 of his or her own money each year for things like gear, fuel and training courses. It says the average volunteer gives 50 days of volunteer service per year. An estimated 2,800 volunteers statewide contribute more than $4.4 million of their own money per year to search and rescue efforts, and the total value of direct costs and donated time from volunteers is about $21 million a year.
The study authors said they came to the determination that Backcountry Search and Rescue, or BSAR, is an essential service, but is well behind other emergency services in terms of financial and legal support.
Parks and Wildlife said in a new release that Colorado search and rescue organizations respond to more than 3,600 incidents a year on average, the most of any state. Responders for nearly 50 nonprofit teams give almost 500,000 person-hours annually without compensation for responding or training.
Traditionally, the only state funding for that work has come from about $350,000 a year in grants from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs search and rescue fund, raised mostly from a 25-cent surcharge on hunting and fishing licenses and motorboat registrations. State funds also come from voluntary purchases of Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue cards.
Legislation last year moved an additional $2.25 million from the state’s general fund into the SAR fund. Also, lawmakers last year directed Parks and Wildlife to create a new annual state park pass to be offered for purchase to people when they register their vehicles, and up to $2.5 million a year of revenues from that pass could aid search and rescue programs once it is implemented.
The study authors said that to their knowledge, the comprehensive study of a state BSAR system is the first of its kind nationally. It said Colorado is a national leader when it comes to search and rescue, and for all the challenges the current system faces, the study team didn’t find a need for dramatic changes to that system.
“Rather, the best path forward is to develop new and innovative ways to support and allow the volunteer responders to continue to serve their local communities and all of Colorado,” the study found.
The study covered a wide range of topics. Other recommendations:
n strategically increasing the use of helicopters to improve incident response efficiency and effectiveness;
n providing county sheriffs and BSAR teams funding to buy and maintain communications equipment to improve field communications;
n pursuing, between the state, Colorado Search and Rescue Association and the County Sheriffs of Colorado, a single-coverage workers’ compensation option to address gaps in workers compensation coverage for volunteers;
n taking no action at this time to pursue retirement benefits for volunteers, after volunteers in the study survey ranked retirement benefits the least important of seven benefits that could affect their continued participation in search and rescue work;
The study makes several recommendations for boosting psychological and physical support for search and rescue personnel, who are regularly exposed to traumatic events. It found that more than two-thirds of volunteers are at risk of burnout, nearly half “reported any symptoms that suggested mental health challenges, and 16.2% reported current symptom levels that would likely meet criteria for a mental health diagnosis.”
The study may be found at https://cpw.state.co.us/Documents/Financial-Sustainability/Backcountry-Search-and-Rescue-Study.pdf.