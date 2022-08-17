Mesa County Valley School District 51 has been holding the Stuff the Bus fundraiser every summer for more than two decades, but seldom has it been more fruitful than it was this year.

In front of R-5 High School and its student body on Tuesday morning, District 51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen presented a $2,270 check to the five principals of Mesa County’s high schools. That check will be divided evenly among the schools, with Grand Junction, Central, Fruita Monument, Palisade and R-5 high schools each receiving $454.