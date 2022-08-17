District 51 Foundation Director Angela Christensen and TownSquare Media Market President Natalie Redding, center, present a $2,270 check from Stuff the Bus donations to Central Principal Lanc Sellden, back second from left, Grand Junction Principal Meghan Roenicke, Fruita Monument Principal Todd McClaskey, front second from left, Palisade Principal Dan Bollinger, from left, new R-5 Principal Nick Steinmetz, Superintendent Brian Hill, right front, and Board of Education members Andrea Haitz, back second from right, Will Jones, back second from right, and Angela Lema, center in pink, at R-5 High School on Tuesday morning. From the donation, $454 will be divvied up among Mesa County’s five high schools.
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County Valley School District 51 has been holding the Stuff the Bus fundraiser every summer for more than two decades, but seldom has it been more fruitful than it was this year.
In front of R-5 High School and its student body on Tuesday morning, District 51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen presented a $2,270 check to the five principals of Mesa County’s high schools. That check will be divided evenly among the schools, with Grand Junction, Central, Fruita Monument, Palisade and R-5 high schools each receiving $454.
This is the second-highest total raised for high schools in Stuff the Bus history, only behind the $2,710 raised in 2020 ($542 per school). It’s an increase from last year’s total of $2,135 ($427 per school).
Each year, a school bus is parked inside Mesa Mall, where anyone can drop off school supplies or monetary donations. The school supplies — including glue bottles, markers, notebooks and more — were divvied up among the county’s elementary and middle schools. All monetary donations are provided to high schools so they can provide for underserved students who don’t have some of the resources of their peers.
“This is just fantastic because, as we all know, high school students have some unique needs that aren’t exactly crayons and markers,” Christensen said. “Some things they typically use this money on are flash drives for students who need that, particular calculators and, sometimes, even things like clothing. We’re just thrilled to be a part of this. We’ve seen the most donations we’ve ever had, so it’s fantastic to see the momentum in our community in support of our students.”
Among the attendees Tuesday were Central Principal Lanc Sellden, Grand Junction Principal Meghan Roenicke, Fruita Monument Principal Todd McClaskey, Palisade Principal Dan Bollinger and new R-5 Principal Nick Steinmetz. Superintendent Brian Hill and Board of Education members Andrea Haitz, Will Jones and Angela Lema were also on hand.
Sellden spoke to The Daily Sentinel about how Central students will benefit from the $454 being donated to the school.
“I think all the schools struggle with students who lack access to school supplies and some of the things that make school easier and fitting in easier,” Sellden said. “Things like this, outreach to the community, really show that the community cares and wants to help all these kids who it’s not as easy for as others. It’s a great opportunity for those who need it.”
Christensen said that the key to the fundraiser’s continued success is yearly efforts to make it more highly publicized, a factor in why this year’s Stuff the Bus donation drive was the most successful of all time outside of pandemic-plagued 2020.
“People are learning more about it,” Christensen said. “We also made a little bit of a change in focusing on our monetary donations for high school students and realizing their specific needs.”