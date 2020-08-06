A total of 46 suicides were reported in Mesa County in 2019, compared to 56 in 2018, according to the 2019 Mesa County Suicide Report. The suicide rate also dropped to 31.2 incidents per 100,000 population, compared to 35.5 in 2018.
For every death by suicide in 2019, there were reportedly 13 suicide-related visits to an emergency department in Mesa County.
One thing clear from last year’s numbers is that those who died from suicide last year likely had either attempted or thought about it in the past.
Approximately 57% of the deaths had previously attempted suicide, with another 15% unknown, according to family members.
Nearly half of the individuals who died by suicide had contact with behavioral health, law enforcement and/or primary care 90 days prior to their death, the report also states.
The main cause of death and attempts remained the same as previous years with 54% of deaths due to a gunshot wound. Of the 309 suicide attempts reported, 84% were due to drug overdose.
One big change in 2019 was an increase in suicide screenings.
Mesa County School District 51 reportedly conducted 1,197 screeners during the school year, nearly twice as many as the previous year. Screeners are completed when there is concern about a student and a teacher, classmate, parents, or sometimes even the student themselves will make a referral to a trained staff member to complete a screener. Suicide risk screeners determine the level of intervention required. Approximately 42% of reports made were from staff reporting the need for the student to be screened.
A quarter of the reports were self-reported with another 16% from other students.
Eighth graders had the highest rate of screeners conducted, according to the report.
The top risk factors among students that were screened included family problems, schoolwork, conflicts and isolation with family support considered the best protective factor for students.
Through community initiatives and other efforts, health officials hope to continue to expand access to suicide care and to expand the amount and variety of support services for attempt and loss survivors.
Community partners include the Mesa County Coroner’s Office, the school district, local health care facilities among others.