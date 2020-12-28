Some reports indicate that suicides can spike during this time of year, but the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionsays that is a myth.
In fact, the suicide rate tends to be lowest in December.
It rises, however, after the holidays.
“Typically, during the holiday season, we see lower suicide deaths that spike back up in January,” said Jennifer Daniels, St. Mary’s Medical Center suicide prevention coordinator.. “We encourage everyone to continue to reach out and check in with the people in your life. Reach out and be supportive.”
She felt that the reason for the increase in January could be do to people putting their problems on hold for a week.
“From what I’ve gathered ... things get sent in the mail, you meet up with family, there’s just a lot of activity during the holiday,” she said. “If you’re having suicidal thoughts heading into the holidays, they can get masked over. Then January hits and those thoughts are still there and your financial strain or whatever problems you had return.”
Daniels said that while mental health has definitely been strained over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county hasn’t seen a spike in suicides because of it in 2020.
“We are right in line with what we’ve had in years past. We’re not seeing a spike, and that is consistent with the state of Colorado,” she said. “It seems odd, but if you look at some of the studies done after 9/11 and other major events, suicide rates drop. There’s just a lot of connection and commonality in the community, we are all going through this.”
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports that the suicide rate dropped for the first time in 10 years in 2019.
Daniels said crisis calls have increased during COVID-19.
Mesa County Public Health suggests there are several different resources in the community for people to reach out to, even if they just want to talk.
Colorado Crisis Services — 844-493-TALK or text 38255 — offers free, confidential and immediate support from a trained professional, available in Spanish as well.
The Colorado Spirit Crisis Counseling Program is also designed to support people who have been impacted by COVID-19.
Teams of trained crisis counselors offer free and anonymous services around the state, according to Mesa County Public Health.
These crisis counselors are members of the community, too, so they know the challenges people are facing.
Visit covid19.colorado.gov/crisis-counseling-program to find crisis counselor support near you and help to share with others.
Colorado LADDERS also offers a database from Colorado’s Office of Behavioral Health to help people find substance use treatment and mental health providers near them in Colorado. Visit colorado.gov/ladders.
Health officials urge people to watch for warning signs in friends and family. They should seek to help loved ones who appear to be depressed, showing rage, irritability, anxiety, showing lack of interest or humiliation.
Talking about unbearable pain, feeling trapped, having no reason to live or talking about being a burden to others are also warning signs.
Withdrawing from activities, acting recklessly, calling people to say goodbye and increased alcohol and drug use are some behavioral signs to watch for.