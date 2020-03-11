A Glenwood Springs citizens group opposing the proposed large-scale expansion of a limestone quarry also is challenging its current operations, saying the Bureau of Land Management is illegally allowing them to continue.
The Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance sued the BLM in U.S. District Court in Denver Tuesday. It says the BLM isn’t properly regulating mining at the Rocky Mountain Industrials quarry.
The group opposes RMI’s proposal to expand the mine from about 15 permitted acres to more than 440 acres due to the truck-traffic, dust, visual and other impacts that would be associated with the expansion on a hillside above town.
Its new suit says the BLM is improperly letting RMI mine and sell a common-variety mineral without a required permit or sales contract.
The challenge goes to the question of whether RMI’s limestone mining and sales should be governed by the 1872 Mining Law or the 1947 Materials Act and 1955 Common Varieties Act. The sale of anything qualifying as a valuable mineral under the 1872 law requires no payment of a royalty or price to the government, the suit says. It says the sale of common-variety minerals is governed by the other laws. It can only occur under a contract under which the BLM is paid fair market value, and the BLM also has complete discretion whether to allow the mining and sale of such materials, allowing such activity only if it isn’t detrimental to the public interest, protects public land resources and the environment and minimizes damage to public health and safety.
The suit says the BLM is allowing continued mining at the quarry though its own documents show years of common-variety limestone production and sales that it never legitimately authorized.
The suit says the BLM in 1982 authorized the quarry to mine and sell only valuable mineral deposits — a high-quality, chemical-grade limestone to be used for dust suppression at since-closed coal mines and other limited applications.
It say RMI’s own recent records of rock sales showed the majority of limestone being trucked from the quarry was used by local construction companies for road base, rip rap, backfill and similar uses that the BLM says qualifies the mineral as a common variety under the law. The suit says even if the limestone qualifies as a high-quality grade, it isn’t considered an uncommon variety when sold for common-variety purposes.
RMI bought the quarry in 2016. The BLM is currently evaluating whether the limestone it is mining falls under the 1872 law or is a common-variety mineral, and has required RMI to establish an escrow account should it end up owing royalties to the government. But the suit says the fact that RMI is paying into that account doesn’t mean the BLM is complying with the 1947 and 1955 laws and other federal law.
The suit asks that the BLM stop allowing mining at the quarry until the BLM complies with the law.
“BLM has bent its own longstanding rules in allowing this (mining), favoring the profit-making needs of a single company over the broader public interest. BLM is violating the law, and it needs to be stopped,” Jeff Peterson, the citizen group’s president, said in a news release.
BLM spokesman David Boyd declined to comment, noting the agency’s stance against commenting on litigation.
Gregory M. Dangler, RMI’s chief executive officer and cofounder, said in a statement that the citizens’ alliance, with the city of Glenwood Springs’ financial support, is “once again attempting to derail the BLM’s process. This is clearly another delay tactic by the city’s political apparatus, who collectively fear our economic development. We stand behind the BLM and our basic legal rights to due process.”
RMI contends the mineral it is producing falls under the 1872 law, and has said its expansion would result in the quarry employing 100 people.