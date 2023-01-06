The Christmas Eve shutdown of the Suncor Energy refinery in Commerce City sent shockwaves across Colorado, as worries about gas shortages and price increases arose.

In the wake of the shutdown of the refinery — which produces 35-40% of the gasoline and diesel fuel used by Colorado motorists — Gov. Jared Polis declared an emergency and lifted regulations on the trucking industry to allow truck drivers carrying gasoline to work longer hours and to allow heavier loads of fuel to be transported.