Suncor refinery shutdown's effects on Western Slope

The Christmas Eve shutdown of the Suncor Energy refinery in Commerce City sent shockwaves across Colorado, as worries about gas shortages and price increases arose.
In the wake of the shutdown of the refinery — which produces 35-40% of the gasoline and diesel fuel used by Colorado motorists — Gov. Jared Polis declared an emergency and lifted regulations on the trucking industry to allow truck drivers carrying gasoline to work longer hours and to allow heavier loads of fuel to be transported.
However, those on the Western Slope are unlikely to feel the brunt of the Suncor shutdown — which is expected to last until March — that much of the rest of the state will feel.
The reason? Location, location, location.
“Western Colorado has access (to petroleum),” said Rhinehart Oil Company Director of Operations Glen McPherson. “There are major refineries in the Salt Lake City area. There’s big pipeline terminals in Las Vegas. There’s big pipeline terminals in Phoenix. There’s a big refinery in Rawlins, Wyoming. There’s refining capabilities in northern New Mexico. There are lots of options at this time as long as we don’t have other major disruptions with other supply points.”
AAA Colorado Regional Director of Public Affairs Skyler McKinley concurred, saying that the Western Slope’s refining capacity is well-served compared to other regions of the state, such as the Denver metropolitan area.
“The Suncor refinery is responsible for about 40% of the state’s total need, but that primarily serves the Front Range, so while a rising tide lifts all ships and there may be some upward pressures due to fuel moving around due to diminished supply, the folks who are going to feel that first and feel that hardest live up and down the Front Range and perhaps in parts of northern Colorado,” McKinley said.
“The bad news is that you’re going to have diminished supply, and with diminished supply, expect to see some hiccups that might raise prices, but there’s so much that goes into the price of gas right now that it’s hard to pick any individual factor.”
McPherson said that there’s still a portion of Rhinehart Oil Company’s product that is sourced out of the Denver metropolitan area, but the Suncor refinery’s shutdown doesn’t mean that portion will be drastically affected. He mentioned the HollyFrontier Sinclair and Magellan Midstream Partners pipeline terminals that “everybody seems to be overlooking.”
These pipelines source fuel from the mid-continent and Gulf Coast, among other regions.
“There are other options available for everyone at this time,” McPherson said. “We’re also at the slowest time of demand for the season, so if something bad was going to happen, now is the best time for it to happen.”
However, McPherson still didn’t want to guarantee that the Western Slope won’t see any impacts from the refinery’s temporary closure. He said that logistics will determine the extent of how much more — if any — drivers will pay at Grand Valley gas pumps than they currently do.
“The product is available,” he said. “Are there enough trucks to meet the demand and haul the product these greater distances? That’s the million-dollar question. It’s going to come down to logistics... This is going to be a major disruption that we’ve never experienced on this magnitude before, so we’re all going to need to see how it plays out.”
McKinley suggested that the Western Slope seeing lesser fallout from the Suncor shutdown could be the universe’s method of making up for the higher gas prices people were paying in the summer of 2022.
“It took Junction and the Western Slope a little bit longer to fall than the Front Range, so hopefully, this is karma making that back up,” McKinley said. “The Western Slope had more expensive gas prices in the late summer when everybody was paying a lot more, and that fell off more slowly than the rest of the state, so hopefully, this will be a stabilizing factor for the Western Slope.”
However, the reverberations of the refinery closing will likely be felt at gas stations along Interstate-70 between the Western Slope and Denver.
McKinley, who grew up in Grand Junction, offered simple advice for travelers: if possible, avoid filling up along I-70 at all costs.
“Those prices are always more expensive directly on the I-70 corridor because there’s a lot of demand and competition raises the prices,” McKinley said. “For some of our smaller mountain towns, those that are farther flung on state highways, we’re certainly going to see price increases there, but it’s not necessarily just because of Suncor. We’re seeing rising prices across the country right now and those are always felt more sharply in small mountain towns where you have smaller populations, not as much demand and certainly a lot less supply.”