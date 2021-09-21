A local resident was killed in an apartment fire Sunday evening.
The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the fire, which was in an apartment building on the 500 block of Highway 50 just after 9:30 p.m. Multiple units in the building were on fire.
Engine 4 was the first on scene. Crews worked to extinguish the fires inside separate apartments and to prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire department responded with Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, Engine 5, Ambulance 1, Ambulance 4, Battalion 1 and an Administrative Chief. The police department a Red Cross also responded to the fire.
Crews searched the building after extinguishing the fire and found an adult deceased inside. Six adults were able to evacuate without injury.
The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.
PLANE CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED
Delta County Coroner was released the named of the victim in Friday's plane crash as as 55-year-old Timothy Friendshuh.
Friendshuh was piloting a single engine biplane that crashed about 10 miles northeast of Delta, near Doctor Mesa.
The Delta County news release did not list a hometown for the victim.
Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation as to the cause of the crash.
EQUINE WEST NILE REPORTED
The first Western Slope case of equine West Nile Virus has been reported in Mesa County.
The total number of horses in Colorado with confirmed West Nile is now 21 with horses in Adams, Boulder, Elbert, Fremont, Weld, Larimer, Morgan, Douglas, Otero and now Mesa counties testing positive. Of the confirmed positive cases, five horses have died or have been euthanized.
Weld County has reported eight positive cases and Adams three.
Mosquito pools from Weld, Larimer, Boulder, Adams, Arapahoe, Delta, Denver, Mesa and Pueblo counties have tested positive for WNV this summer.
There have been 58 human cases of WNV in Colorado in 2021 resulting in two deaths, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Vaccination for WNV is an effective way to protect horses from the virus, according to the Colorado State Veterinarian’s Office If a horse has not been vaccinated in previous years, it will need the two-shot vaccination series.