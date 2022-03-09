An old boat sticks out of the lakebed at Highline Lake State Park last weekend. This boat, which was intentionally sunk in 2000 or 2001 as part of a staff training program, has since became a fish habitat. All hazardous materials were removed before sinking the boat.
Deep below the depths of Highline Lake at Highline Lake State Park exists something very few people even know is there: a sunken boat.
The boat was purposely sunk in 2001. The initial reason for doing so was for training opportunities geared toward the park’s staff.
“The boat was put down there to give us the opportunity to do training to be able to find sunken boats,” said Alan Martinez, Highline Lake State Park manager.
“It has since morphed into a habitat structure for fish. Our crappie population hangs out there a bunch, so it’s become a great fishery habitat,” he said.
Getting the boat to sink turned out to be a challenge, according to Martinez.
Park staff had to drill a number of holes in the boat’s hull to get enough water inside for it to sink.
The boat is located on the southeast side of the lake, not far from the east entrance.
Over the past two decades, sediment has consistently gone through the reservoir. As a result, the boat is partially buried beneath that sediment at the bottom of the lake.
The boat’s presence is unknown to many lake users, as it is rarely ever visible.
One can only catch a glimpse of the boat when the park deliberately drops lake levels. Lake levels, according to Martinez, are usually only dropped when the park is changing fish nets, something they’re currently in the midst of doing.
A fish net was first placed at the park in 1999 to separate sportfish from endangered fish.
According to The Daily Sentinel, the current fish net is at the lake’s outlet to allow Colorado Parks and Wildlife to stock the lake with warm-water fish, such as largemouth bass and crappie, while keeping stocked fish from escaping and reaching the Colorado River, which could impact endangered fish.
With the current low water levels, the boat is exposed, something of a rare occurrence.
“It’s visible right now, and kind of cool to see, so people can come see it right now while the lake level is down. Most people have no idea it’s even under the water, so they should see it now while they can,” Martinez said.