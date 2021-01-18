School District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko addressed COVID-19 and school boundaries in her weekly letter.
Specifically, Sirko wrote about boundary changes to alleviate school crowding, new quarantine periods the district will institute this semester and COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We are excited to continue our semester with a majority of our students doing in-person learning, and want to thank the efforts of our staff, students, families, and community members who are making this possible,” Sirko wrote.
“Many schools around the country are struggling to remain open, and we feel incredibly fortunate that we have been able to do so for most of the year.”
The bulk of the letter focused on changes to school boundaries.
The district has hosted numerous public meetings to address the looming issue of overcrowded buildings.
One boundary change would shift future Fruita Monument High School and Fruita 8/9 students to Grand Junction High School.
Another accounts for rising attendance at Appleton Elementary School and a new elementary school north of Interstate 70. This would affect attendance at Pomona Elementary, Tope Elementary and Appleton.
The final change would gradually shift 51 Wingate Elementary School students to Broadway Elementary School to avoid overcrowding at the former.
“The D51 School Board will again discuss boundaries at their meeting next on
“The board has not set a firm date to make final boundary decisions, but they hope to make a decision this winter. Students would not have to change schools if they are already attending that school.”
Sirko also addressed quarantine lengths for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Anyone exposed can either quarantine for 10 days and return on the 11th if they’re showing no symptoms.
Or they can quarantine for six days, submit a valid negative test to their school and return on the eighth day after exposure.
As of Jan. 14, 858 students were quarantined and 63 had tested positive, according to the district’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Fifty-eight staff members were in quarantine and 36 had tested positive, as well.
Sirko also said that COVID-19 vaccines in the district are being discussed.
On Friday, District 51 posted on Facebook that vaccinations had begun for registered nurses and health assistants.
“Mesa County Public Health is working on a distribution plan based on supply and availability,” Sirko wrote. “We’ll have more information for staff in the coming days.”
The upcoming school board meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be live streamed via the district’s Facebook page.
There will also be a section for the public to call in and comment.