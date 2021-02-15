Superintendent Diana Sirko discussed the COVID-19 vaccine, school choice and preschool enrollment in her weekly letter to the School District 51 community on Friday.
Sirko opened her letter by celebrating that about 3,500 district staff members are eligible for their COVID-19 vaccines. Everyone but coaches and student teachers are now eligible, she said.
“Registered nurses and health assistants began getting vaccinated in January, and teachers and other school building staff began getting their first doses of vaccine on Monday,” she wrote. “We are now moving on to offering vaccination appointments to administrative building staff.”
Then, she reiterated that enrollment for preschool is now open districtwide. Children who turn 3 or 4 years old on or before Aug. 31 are eligible.
Parents can pick up applications at the district’s Hawthorne Building at 410 Hill Ave. Parents can also request that applications be mailed or emailed to them. That link can be found in the online version of Sirko’s letter on the School District 51 website.
Spots in preschool are prioritized for children with special needs or who meet at-risk factors
Finally, Sirko said that the window for school of choice applications will open sometime in March. The exact date is dependent on the Board of Education meeting.
The board is expected to make a final decision on a change in attendance boundaries at its Tuesday meeting, which would shift students in various schools around the district to alleviate overcrowding.
Once a decision is made, the district will likely set a firm date for applications for school of choice.
The school board meeting begins virtually at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed through the District 51 Facebook page. There is allotted time for audience comments, so tune in early to have ample time to call in.
DISTRICT COVID NUMBERS
According to District 51’s COVID-19 data dashboard, all schools are in-person.
As of Feb. 11, the most recent data available, 356 students are in quarantine and 49 tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, nine staff members have tested positive for the virus and 34 are in quarantine.
Independence Academy, at 675 29 Road, has 8.1% of its 433 students in quarantine, the highest rate in the district.
A direct link to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found on its website.