School District 51 is in the process of firing a former Mount Garfield Middle School teacher accused of sexual assault on a minor.
Superintendent Diana Sirko read a statement recommending terminating the employment of David Hamilton during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
Hamilton was arrested in March over several alleged incidents over the course of the school’s past Christmas break. He was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 5 as District 51 conducted an internal investigation and has not been at the school since December 2020.
“Based on my review of the outcome of the investigation and my evaluation and assessment of the relevant facts and circumstances regarding Mr. Hamilton’s employment and the incident in question, it is my recommendation that the board of education dismiss Mr. Hamilton,” Sirko said.
The final decision can’t be immediate under state statute CRS 22-63-302.
Within three days, Sirko must send Hamilton a formal letter of intent for dismissal.
Hamilton is free to object to the dismissal and challenge it in court.
According to an arrest affidavit, Hamilton allegedly inappropriately touched a female student and attempted to kiss her.
Hamilton’s first court appearance, a review hearing, is scheduled for June 8.