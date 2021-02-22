School District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko addressed school of choice and the future superintendent search in her weekly letter to the district’s community.
Sirko began the letter by recapping the recent changes to district attendance boundaries, which were approved by the board of education at last Tuesday’s meeting.
Now that the changes are official, there’s a clearer picture on the school of choice process.
“School of Choice is an opportunity for students to attend a school other than their neighborhood area school,” Sirko wrote.
“Placements are assigned based on the order in which the applications were submitted, and if there is space at the school and grade.”
The school of choice application window opens at 10 a.m. on March 8 and closes at 4 p.m. on March 19. You can find a link with information and a link to apply on the District 51 website.
Sirko also wrote about the board’s decision to interview Brian Hill, assistant superintendent, as her replacement should she decide to retire in June 2022.
The board posted the job internally and received three applications from District 51 employees. Only Hill was chosen to be interviewed.
The next board meeting begins at 6 p.m. March 2 and will be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page.
Although board members have discussed returning to in-person meetings, no final decision has been made.
COVID-19 IN SCHOOLS: As of Feb. 18, there were 246 active student quarantines and 23 confirmed active positive cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
Both figures are among the lowest marks since at least Jan. 29.
Thirty of Tope Elementary School’s 321 students are in quarantine. That 9.3% rate is the highest in District 51.
Meanwhile, 24 district staff members are actively quarantined and there are seven confirmed active positive cases. Those figures are among the lowest marks since at least Jan. 29.
Data for Colorado Mesa University also shows that COVID-19’s spread is limited.
There were 22 cases last week and 56 over the previous two, according to Feb. 19 data.
Only seven of CMU’s 174 isolation and quarantine beds are occupied.