School District 51 announced staff shake-ups last week, and Superintendent Diana Sirko said that while that can cause uncertainty, they’re necessary.
“Right now our salaries are 7-10% below market level with our competitors,” she said. “This is going to help us reach market level.”
There have been about 116 retirements and resignations for next school year, and the district aims for 65 of those positions to be eliminated. District 51 fall enrollment was down by 965 kids in fall 2020 compared to fall 2019. With that comes a reduction in state money.
The district also hopes to address what it calls overstaffing in schools with reassignments, most of which are coming at the middle school level.
Reassignments may come in the form of changing schools, subjects or grade levels. Some will become school interventionists, positions funded through COVID-19 relief funds. That funding will last through 2024, Sirko said. But there isn’t much security for those roles after that.
“This may buy time for a position to open up,” Sirko said. “It may get better as the pandemic improves.”
The district calls this process “rightsizing.” According to Sirko, that means finding the right class sizes. If a class is too large, students may not get the one-on-one time they need. Small class sizes also come with disadvantages, such as a smaller social circle for students and limited activity options.
The school district and the teachers union, Mesa Valley Education Association, began discussing these changes about a month ago. Things got off to a rocky start, said association president Rick Peterson, but he thinks things have smoothed out.
“In a vacuum, this would be a difficult situation. Even more so with COVID-19. I think the district has done as well as it could have given that,” he said. “And to the teachers, stay strong. We’re going to get through this.”
Sirko, who has spent nearly 50 years in education, sympathizes with the teachers. She said she understands that it’s difficult.
“This isn’t all about not appreciating teachers,” she said. “We do appreciate them. This is to give them better salaries.”