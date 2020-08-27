District 51 is nearly two weeks into the new year with in-person learning and, thus far, the return to class seems to be working out.
The start of school was pushed back a week, which allowed the district additional time to adopt protocols and adjust schedules to welcome students back to classroom learning. Supplies came in late for some schools, but now district officials say schools should be well-stocked through September. While still early, some educators say they are optimistic about the 2020-21 school year.
“When people are in a situation they can’t control, they push back at others because they don’t want to be in that situation, so I expected the kids to be fighting me all of the time on masks,” said Rachel Brown, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher at Mount Garfield Middle School. “But they’ve done a great job with it. I asked them if they like being back; they do, and so I told them ‘The way we’re going to stay here is if you respect the bubble and mask up.’”
To return safely, D51 unveiled its reopening plan in late-July. It included requiring masks for students 10 years old and older, suggesting schools cohort students and stagger class schedules.
Preparedness helped reassure teachers, which has helped the students learn, which has calmed the parents, Mount Garfield principal Nikki Johnston said.
“The school is one big hallway,” Johnston said, so not staggering wasn’t an option. Grades are divided up into groups and are allotted a few minutes to get to their next class. The school has a 1:1 student to chromebook ratio, so they carry the computers with them from class to class, limiting the visits to their lockers. Reducing the need to spend time in the hallway has cut down on the horseplay that has been synonymous with middle school passing periods, she said, and teachers want it to be a permanent change.
The biggest success that Johnston and Brown pointed to, though, was a renewed appreciation for school.
“I don’t know if (middle school students) understand the severity of the pandemic, but I think it’s more that they disliked online learning so much that they learned how much they loved being in school,” Johnston said. “I had one student tell me that he used to hate it here, but didn’t realize how good he had it until after school went online.”
For Mount Garfield teachers, the largest issue has been having enough time to clean rooms in between classes, Johnston and Brown said.
No two schools are alike, whether because of grade levels, the number of students or building design.
At R-5 High School, an alternative school smaller than Mount Garfield, students have also been compliant with protocols and procedures. Aside from some first-day reminders, science teacher Rob Pizem hasn’t seen issues with mask compliance or cleanliness.
“You already have to wear a mask to enter any business here, so we’re just reinforcing what’s already in place,” he said. “For cleaning, I’ll spend the last minutes of class cleaning computers and desks. Yeah, it’s more work, but it’s not a barrier to education if you don’t let it become one.”
The barriers differ by school level, though, and they can be more difficult to some teaching children under 10 years old.
Cierra LeVan, a music teacher at Chipeta Elementary School, has had to restructure the way she teaches. She’s not able to use about 60% of her instruments in lessons because there’s a limited supply and five minutes isn’t enough time for her to properly sanitize in between classes.
“So we just use rhythm sticks. Once the fifth graders use their sticks, they’ll drop it in the used bucket. At the end of the day, I spend 30 minutes sanitizing and cleaning them for the next day,” LeVan said.
What is universal for Chipeta, R-5 and Mount Garfield is the equipment on deck for the schools. D51 has done well supplying them with PPE and cleaning equipment, Levan, Pizem, Brown and Johnston agreed.
Schools will order supplies weekly with D51 purchasing services. Then, the supplies will arrive at a warehouse and delivered to the schools once they’re in.
Lisa Sharp, director of purchasing, said that D51 had an advantage over its state and national peers when it began ordering supplies in July. There are plenty of masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, gloves, and disinfectant wipes and spray for the schools, she said, and has scheduled orders through mid-September.
With shelves stocked, and students and teachers eager to be in school, Brown said all that’s left is to ensure everyone in the community stays healthy.
“Our community wants kids in schools. The way this is going to work is if everyone wears masks and treats this seriously,” she said. “Whether you believe in it or not, this is what we need to do for our kids to stay in school.”
Editor’s note: The Daily Sentinel has attempted to get permission to shoot photographs inside School District 51 schools in order to illustrate how the schools are handling certain safety protocols; however, D51, citing new media regulations due to COVID-19, denied the Sentinel’s multiple requests.