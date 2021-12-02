A rally in support of embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters on Wednesday was more about bashing the media and government institutions, with speakers saying the American public isn’t being told the truth and their leaders are helping to destroy the nation.
But while the event was a peaceful one, many of the speakers repeated numerous falsehoods, such as the claim that the U.S. Constitution made sheriffs the ultimate authority in their counties.
The word “sheriff” doesn’t appear anywhere in the Constitution.
Those speakers, which included Peters, also repeated claims that they have proof of election fraud, but repeated the same debunked evidence, such as that 29,000 election files were deleted during a computer upgrade of election machines.
Cory Anderson, who claimed not to be a member of the Three Percent militia movement but flashed that group’s hand sign in a recent video while standing with Peters, was part of a group that had been knocking on doors in the county in an effort to prove voter fraud.
Once again, he said there was clear evidence that some people’s ballots weren’t counted.
The group he’s involved with in the county that was leading that effort, the U.S. Election Integrity Plan, has promised for months now that it was issuing a report showing that fraud.
No such report has yet materialized.
“We found vacant lots that had votes counted from them,” Anderson said. “We had homes that had several people that had votes cast from them, but there were two people who actually lived there.”
Peters said yet again that had she not made copies of the election computer drives before a software upgrade, which is what first attracted attention that led to state and federal investigations for possible violation of election laws, that all election files would have been destroyed.
That, too, isn’t true. Her staff had followed proper procedures in backing up all required election files before that upgrade, something all county clerks were told to do beforehand.
Still, Peters said that should she face any actual charges, she’s hopeful the so-called evidence she helped gather will finally be reviewed by a court of law, if only as a means of proving her innocence.
Peters said it is her hope, however, that people will come to realize that even if no charges are filed.
She, Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop, who also spoke at the rally, and two others were the subject of FBI searches last month as part of federal investigations into possible wire fraud and tampering with a protected computer, felonies that carry hefty prison sentences.
While Attorney General Phil Weiser and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein have said that Peters’ door was not battered down when a search warrant was served on her home, Bishop claims that hers was.
Pointing to the top floor from the front steps of the Mesa County Old Courthouse where the rally was held, Bishop shouted, “District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, you owe me a door.” Rubinstein’s office is located in the Mesa County Justice Center, which is located several blocks away.