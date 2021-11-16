The Colorado Supreme Court gave its official seal of approval Monday to new maps redrawing district lines for the Colorado House and Senate.
Under those maps, this end of the Western Slope would see some dramatic changes not only in those lines, but also in the Republican-Democratic split in representation.
That’s because the maps take some sitting senators out of the districts they now represent, and dramatically alter other districts that favor conservative representatives to ones that lean the other way.
The maps are the product of a new Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission that voters approved in 2018 along with a similar panel that has redrawn congressional district lines, which the high court approved earlier this month.
“Coloradans voted for Amendments Y and Z, and the commissioners and staff delivered,” said Jessika Shipley, staff director for the commissions. “These maps reflect how the state is growing and evolving, and the variety of voices we heard from communities over the last year.”
The new maps will take effect with next year’s elections.
Under the House map, this end of the Western Slope would go from having seven legislators to six, and those districts could result in an even 3-3 split between the political parties, at least based on the results of the past eight elections. Currently, the region has four Republican and three Democratic representatives.
The Senate map, meanwhile, could create an even 2-2 split between Republicans and Democrats. Three Republican senators now represent the region and one Democrat.
The maps make slight changes to the House districts in Mesa County, leaving Grand Junction as its own House district and the rest of the county tied with the northwest corner of Delta County, including the city of Delta.
As a result, Nina Anderson, a candidate for House District 55 to replace Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, who is running for the Colorado Senate, will move into a potential primary race with Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta. Soper represents House District 54, which encompasses the rest of Mesa County and part of Delta County, including the city of Delta.
The map also expands Senate District 7, which encompasses the rest of the county, into a smaller portion of Delta County. That district is represented by Sen. Ray Scott, a Grand Junction Republican who is term-limited and cannot run for that seat again.
Most of the other changes impact Garfield County and northwest Colorado, turning House District 57, which is represented by New Castle Republican Perry Will, into one that heavily favors Democrats.
The map also expands House District 26, which is represented by Eagle Democrat Dylan Roberts, tying right-leaning Moffat and Rio Blanco counties with the more heavily populated left-leaning Routt and Eagle counties, making it favor Democrats by nearly 7%.
GARFIELD LOOKING AT BIG CHANGES
The map also moves the more populated southeast section of Garfield County into Senate District 5, and also would include the city of Montrose, making the district more favorable to Republicans.
As a result, Republican Sens. Bob Rankin of Carbondale and Don Coram of Montrose would be in the same district, with both no longer residing in the districts they now represent.
Roberts had already announced his plans to run for Senate District 5, but now won’t be able to because his hometown would now be in Senate District 8, which Rankin represents.
That district, which Rankin narrowly won last year, would favor Democrats by about 3%.
The Senate map would take the cities and towns of Parachute, Rifle, Silt, New Castle, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale out of Senate District 8 and put them into Senate District 5.
Unlike congressional district candidates, state law requires members of the Legislature to live in the districts they represent.
The redrawn Senate District 6 in southwestern Colorado, most of which Coram represents, would be the most competitive of all in the region, slightly favoring Democrats by about 1%. Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, now will represent that district because Alamosa County now is in with the rest of southwest Colorado.
Overall, the two maps continue to favor Democrats statewide, giving them about the same advantage in the 65-member House and 35-member Senate. At this time, Democrats control the Senate 20-15, and the House 41-24.