New judge on bench in 21st District

MATTHEW BARRETT

All seven justices on the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that District Judge Matthew Barrett does not have to be deposed by attorneys for indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

In the ruling, the justices said that District Judge Paul R. Dunkelman, chief judge of the 5th Judicial District where the case was referred because judges here had recused themselves, abused his discretion in denying Barrett’s motion to quash a subpoena from Peters’ attorneys to sit for a deposition in a contempt-of-court case filed against Peters.