All seven justices on the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that District Judge Matthew Barrett does not have to be deposed by attorneys for indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.
In the ruling, the justices said that District Judge Paul R. Dunkelman, chief judge of the 5th Judicial District where the case was referred because judges here had recused themselves, abused his discretion in denying Barrett’s motion to quash a subpoena from Peters’ attorneys to sit for a deposition in a contempt-of-court case filed against Peters.
The high court had stayed Dunkleman’s ruling because Barrett immediately filed an appeal directly to the justices, something that can be done without having to go through the Colorado Court of Appeals first.
“Because, on the undisputed facts and the record before us, we cannot conclude that Judge Barrett’s testimony is necessary to the proceeding for which it is being sought, we conclude that the district court abused its discretion in compelling Judge Barrett to appear for a deposition in this case,” Justice Richard Gabriel wrote in the opinion, which was joined by the rest of the high court.
“The district court had expressly acknowledged that it had not made a determination as to whether Judge Barrett was a necessary, as opposed to just a potentially relevant, witness,” Gabriel added. “Judge Barrett further expresses concerns that Peters may be intending to elicit his opinions on her tone, demeanor, attitude and credibility in order to use this information in a later motion to disqualify him from presiding over Peters’ separate criminal case.”
Barrett is the judge that is to preside over Peters’ trial in March over multiple felony and misdemeanor charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.
Peters’ attorneys had tried to depose Barrett over a burglary case involving Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley in February.
At the time, Peters was accused of video recording those proceedings, something she denied doing.
The incident later led to a search warrant for the iPad Peters allegedly used, but when investigators with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office tried to execute a search warrant to seize it, Peters allegedly attempted to block them from getting the iPad.
That led to the Grand Junction Police Department being called, who ended up handcuffing and arresting Peters, all of which was caught in a now famous video recording of the arrest.
Peters later was charged with obstruction of government operations and obstruction of a peace officer, both misdemeanors but still subject to a maximum penalty of 18 months in jail.
The justices wrote that they ruled the way they did because they were not persuaded that Barrett possessed any knowledge that couldn’t be found in the transcript in his courtroom at the time, when the judge questioned Peters directly about the incident.
“The people allege that Peters should be held in contempt for being untruthful in her responses to Judge Barrett,” Gabriel wrote.
“Thus, the fact-finder will be tasked with determining whether Peters lied to the court when she denied recording or broadcasting the hearing. It appears undisputed, however, that Judge Barrett did not personally observe whether Peters had been recording. Accordingly, his testimony would neither corroborate nor refute the allegation that Peters was untruthful in her answers.”
That contempt case, which has been referred to Mesa County Judge Bruce Raaum’s courtroom, is set for a two-day jury trial starting Jan. 26.