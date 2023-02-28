The Colorado Supreme Court rejected an appeal from former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters on Monday that tried to challenge the conditions of her bond on numerous criminal charges against her, specifically the one that barred her from having any contact with her own staff.
That appeal to the state’s justices stemmed from an earlier appeal to the Colorado Court of Appeals, which a three-judge panel also rejected.
The result is that Peters’ bond conditions continue to apply. Her court date on those criminal charges, which had initially been scheduled for next month, has been delayed until August.
Peters faces seven felony charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of criminal impersonation and one count of identity theft.
She also faces three misdemeanors: first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
Peters’ has repeatedly denied those charges, saying they are politically motivated.
In her attorneys’ initial appeal, they tried to argue that when District Judge Matthew Barrett imposed the conditions of her bond after a Mesa County grand jury voted to indict her, he effectively removed her from office.
“But elected county officers may only be removed from office through a recall election or under express constitutional or statutory provisions,” Peters’ attorney, Harvey Steinberg, wrote in his petition to the Court of Appeals last summer.
“Appropriate conditions include posting a reasonable monetary bond and conditions that will assist in ensuring the person’s appearance in court and community safety. But bond conditions must be the least restricting means necessary to accomplish the purpose of bond.”
Prosecutors, however, argued that Peters was not removed from office, but placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the charges against her.
They also wrote that Peters was barred from having contact with her office because, based on the charges against her and other factors, she did post a risk to the community’s safety, that in the form of its elections.
“The court expressly found that Ms. Peters ‘is ... accused of engaging in conduct that is contrary to her role as the chief elections officer’ and reasoned that the conditions ‘... are designed to ensure the protection of the community and the integrity of any election conducted in Mesa County,’” District Attorney Dan Rubinstein wrote in response to Steinberg’s appeal.
“The numerous cases pending against Tina Peters demonstrates her unwillingness to comply with court orders and the judicial process,” he added.
“The court properly exercised authority by contemplating Ms. Peters’ employment, her character and reputation, the offense charged, nature of the offenses and likely sentence, facts indicating the possibility of violations of law without bond conditions, and facts indicating the likelihood of witness intimidation or harassment.”
Charges against her in that case are separate from two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of government she also faces, a jury trial for which is set for Wednesday and Thursday.
Those charges stem from a case filed against her former deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, when Peters allegedly video recorded a portion of those proceedings a year ago, also held in Barrett’s courtroom.
Peters allegedly was caught recording that hearing in violation of standing court orders. When DA prosecutors tried to execute a search warrant for the iPad that she allegedly used, she resisted, resulting in police briefly arresting her.
This week’s charges are for obstructing those investigators from seizing that iPad, and in allegedly resisting police attempts to stop her from obstructing that seizure, an arrest that was captured on video, including a police body camera.
The minimum penalty for the two charges are 3 months in jail and $300 in fines, while the maximum is 18 months in jail and $1,750 in fines.