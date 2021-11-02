The final version of a map of the state’s eight congressional districts created by a special panel is the one that will be in use for the next decade.
That became official Monday after the Colorado Supreme Court said the 12-member Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission properly followed all laws governing how such districts are redrawn.
“We conclude that the commission did not abuse its discretion in applying the criteria in (the Colorado Constitution) in adopting the plan on the record before it,” Justice Monica Marquez wrote in the unanimous decision. “We therefore approve the plan for Colorado’s congressional districts for the ensuing decade, and we order the commission to file the plan with the Secretary of State no later than Dec. 15, 2021.”
For the 3rd Congressional District, the map keeps Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley in with Mesa County and much of the Western Slope, though losing some Democratic-leaning counties in the mountain areas of Eagle and Steamboat Springs.
As a result, the district leans more heavily in favor of conservative candidates, going from about 6 percentage points to more than 9%.
The map, which the commission approved on an 11-1 vote in late September, includes a new eighth congressional district encompassing a northern section of Denver and parts of Weld County.
This is the first map to be completed and approved through two new independent redistricting commissions established under Amendments Y and Z that voters approved in 2018 to redraw congressional and legislative district lines.
Prior to this year, redrawing congressional districts was the purview of the Colorado Legislature, and always was the subject of intense political pressures, oftentimes ending up being decided by the courts.
“Receiving this approval from the Colorado Supreme Court reaffirms that this new redistricting process is a successful model that should set the standard for the rest of the country,” said Jessica Shipley, staff director for the two commissions.
“It took a lot of patience, dedication and thoughtfulness from the commissioners, staff and the public, and we look forward to seeing how the new congressional districts bring positive support and representation to the people of Colorado.”
The commissions’ work was somewhat abbreviated by delayed final population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, primarily because of the pandemic.
Under the new congressional map, four of the districts — the 1st, 2nd, 6th and 7th — lean toward Democratic candidates, while the 3rd, 4th and 5th heavily favor Republicans.
The 8th District leans slightly Democratic by 1.3%, making it the most competitive district, according to the results of an average of the last eight statewide races for such positions as U.S. Senate, governor and president.
Currently, the state’s congressional delegation consists of four Democrats and three Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt.
Not including the 8th District, none of those seven members of Congress have been displaced from the districts they represent.
One Democratic candidate who had hoped to challenge Boebert, however, was moved out of the district she had hoped to represent.
“Unfortunately, the congressional maps that the redistricting commission submitted are a disservice to Coloradans and fail to follow the will of the voters,” said state Sen. Kerry Donovan, who had been the frontrunner in the race. “Make no mistake, these maps threw Coloradans’ voices, especially Latino and folks in rural Colorado, by the wayside, making districts less competitive, protecting incumbents and splitting communities of interest.”
Donovan said one aspect of the amendments that created the commissions called for creating more competitive districts.
That criteria, however, was only after several others were met, such as communities of interest and compactness.
Donovan’s hometown of Vail isn’t in the old map, and isn’t in the new one. That new map also removed her Wolcott ranch from the 3rd.
Donovan had suspended all fundraising efforts when the map was submitted to the high court, and didn’t say if she now plans to withdraw from the race.
No law requires members of Congress to live in districts they represent. Such laws only apply to candidates in state and local races, such as the Colorado House and Senate.
The high court is reviewing proposed maps for the Legislature, and has until Nov. 15 to either approve them, or send them back to the Redistricting Commission for revisions.