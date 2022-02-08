The state’s highest court accepted a direct appeal Monday to hear a case challenging Colorado’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program.
The case, Chronos v. Department of Labor, had been dismissed by a Denver court in December. It argues that the new program is unconstitutional because the wage tax it imposes to fund the program is applied unevenly, violating the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as a result.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Grand Junction-based Chronos Builders that is partly owned by Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis, says the tax treats employers differently based on their size and a worker’s annual income, doesn’t apply to government employees and caps collection of the tax on annual wages that are above $143,000.
As a result, the funding mechanism constitutes an income tax that violates provisions under TABOR.
But in dismissing the case late last year, Denver District Judge Michael Martinez wrote that the funding mechanism isn’t an income tax, but was approved by voters as a separate law.
“While the premium is measured in reference to an employee’s wages or income, this relation to income does not subject the act to (TABOR) requirements,” Martinez wrote. “Thus, even if I were to assume, arguendo, that the act’s premium is a surcharge, the premium still would not be subject to (TABOR) because the act was enacted as a family and medical leave law, not an income tax law. Therefore, because the act’s premium is not subject to (TABOR), it cannot be unconstitutional.”
The suit was filed by the right-leaning Denver law firm Public Trust Institute, which has since been taken over by Advance Colorado, a nonprofit organization that aids conservative candidates and causes.
Dan Burrows, the group’s legal director, said the case was filed directly with the Colorado Supreme Court instead of the Court of Appeals because of its urgency before the new program is fully implemented. The e new tax is to be imposed next year.
“We’re pleased the Supreme Court has accepted our direct appeal in this case,” Burrows said. “The court clearly understands that Coloradans need to know whether Proposition 118 is actually constitutional before the state starts taking $1.2 billion a year out of people’s paychecks. As we have argued all along, we believe Proposition 118’s funding mechanism is inequitable and in direct conflict with The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.”
Davis, who partly owns the construction company with his brother, Garrett, said he was surprised the Supreme Court acted so quickly.
“The Supreme Court rarely accepts a direct appeal like this without going through the Court of Appeals,” Davis said. “We’re glad the Supreme Court deems this to be an important issue for Colorado, and one worth hearing.”
Part of the Davis brothers’ consternation with the new program is that it only assesses half of the new tax on businesses with 10 or fewer employees. They say that is a deterrent to businesses hiring new workers.
The program calls for a tiered tax on employees’ weekly paychecks, with a corresponding match from their employers.
The Colorado Paid Family and Medical Leave Program Act under Proposition 118, which was approved by voters in 2020, is expected to raise about $1.2 billion a year. That money would be used to pay qualifying employees a portion of their wages for up to 12 weeks after they prove cause why they need to take time off from work for family emergencies or medical needs.
The new tax is to begin appearing on employees’ paychecks beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
Federal law already allows employees to take up to 12 weeks of time off to address family or medical emergencies, but employers are not required to pay wages for that time off.