Despite delays from the U.S. Census Bureau in disseminating the needed precinct population data for states to complete their redistricting processes, the Colorado Legislature cannot alter the process that voters approved in 2018 to get that done.
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that a bill the Legislature is considering, one that has already cleared the Colorado Senate, would be unconstitutional if enacted.
That measure, SB247, calls on the two independent commissions to redraw congressional and legislative district lines that voters approved in Amendments Y and Z in 2018 to use other population data to get started on its work.
But the high court said there is nothing in the law that prevents the two commissions from doing that on their own, the Legislature cannot mandate it.
In writing the majority opinion, Justice Monica Marquez said the commissions are free to use “other reliable sources” in redrawing new district maps, something required after each decennial population count. That includes using preliminary and interim data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
“However, the General Assembly does not have the power to compel the independent commissions or their nonpartisan staff to consider a particular source of population data or take any action beyond what Amendments Y and Z already require,” Marquez wrote.
“The amendments were expressly intended to remove the General Assembly from the redistricting process, instead vesting all authority to draw district maps with independent commissions,” she added. “But nothing in the amendments authorizes the General Assembly to enact implementing legislation or take actions that would otherwise curtail the commissions’ constitutionally mandated independence.”
The bill cleared the Senate on a unanimous vote in April, and was up for a final vote in the House on Tuesday, a vote that didn’t occur. Its sponsors are Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder; Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker; House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo; and House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland.
While the high court agreed with attorneys hired by the commissions that the bill is unconstitutional, it does address the legal question that the commissions could do what they were already planning, to use other population data to get a head start in redrawing new congressional and legislative district lines.
Under the two amendments, the commissions face strict deadlines in drawing those new lines, and using preliminary Census data helps it get there, but leaves it little time to complete that work by the end of the year.
Because of the ruling, the leaders of the two commissions said they were planning to go ahead with their timelines, which call for reviewing preliminary maps later this month and completing their work by December, required.
In a dissenting opinion, Justice William Hood wrote that justices in the majority opinion got it 180 degrees wrong, writing that the Legislature can help facilitate a constitutionally approved process as long as it doesn’t attempt to hinder it, saying that is consistent with previous Supreme Court rulings.
“If any direction is invalid, the Legislature is altogether evicted from its historical gap-filling role, evicted in a way flatly at odds with what we’ve said repeatedly in the past,” Hood wrote in his dissent, which was joined by Justice Richard Gabriel.
“SB21-247 doesn’t interfere with the commissions’ exclusive line-drawing power; it simply tells them to look at certain high-quality federal data about who lives where while they’re drawing lines around us.”