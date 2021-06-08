A self-described sovereign citizen who had his felony menacing conviction in a Mesa County court reversed last year saw that reversal reversed by the Colorado Supreme Court on Monday.
In a precedent-setting case, the seven-member high court unanimously ruled that trial courts don’t have a duty to repeatedly advise defendants of their right to an attorney, and can appoint counsel if defendants show they are incapable of defending themselves.
“The court holds that, while a trial court would do better to warn defendants that their lack of cooperation or obstreperous (noisy and difficult to control) behavior during an advisement ... can prevent self-representation, the failure to provide such a warning alone doesn’t constitute error,” Justice Williams Hood wrote in the opinion.
“The court also declines to impose on trial courts an affirmative duty to revisit a deficient waiver of the right to counsel.”
In this case, Paul Alex Lavadie had been found guilty in 2017 of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, aggravated robbery as a crime of violence and misdemeanor theft. He was sentenced to 13 years in a state prison.
It started when Lavadie was walking down a Grand Junction street dressed in an orange and pink sarong and a black tank top with gold rhinestones. He was often seen along North Avenue around Seventh Street.
Two men in a truck pulled over in front of Lavadie, laughing loudly as the driver took his picture, prompting Lavadie to pick up a rock and approach the truck.
He also had a knife in his hand, which he was using to clean his fingernails, Hood wrote.
Lavadie, 51, demanded that the driver delete the photo, but when the person refused, he reached into the vehicle and took the camera phone, later giving it back.
At trial, Lavadie said he was a sovereign citizen and didn’t recognize the court’s jurisdiction over him, presenting District Judge Lance Timbreza with an un-notarized affidavit that he referred to as a “denial of corporation,” Hood wrote.
While Timbreza had advised Lavadie of his right to a court-appointed attorney more than once, Lavadie repeatedly denied his offers.
Eventually, the judge determined that Lavadie wasn’t competent enough to represent himself and appointed an attorney as a result.
In March 2020, a three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that Timbreza had violated Lavadie’s Sixth Amendment right to represent himself, reversing his conviction and sentence as a result.
It’s that ruling the high court struck down, reinstating the conviction.
“We hold that in deciding whether defendants may exercise their right to self-representation, the trial court must first consider whether the totality of the circumstances demonstrates that the defendant had voluntarily, knowingly and intelligently waived the right to counsel,” Hood wrote.
“If the defendant demonstrates a willingness to provide meaningful responses to the court’s questioning, the better practice would be for the court to re-advise the defendant,” Hood added.
“But again, we reject an inflexible rule to this effect given the varied, and often shifting, circumstances with which trial courts are regularly confronted in this context.”
Lavadie is serving his sentence in the Fremont Correctional Facility.
His mandatory release date is June 2026, but he is eligible for parole in December 2023.