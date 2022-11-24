Air quality
FILE - This is the view across the Grand Valley after snow covered the valley in Feb. 2019. Often an inversion traps the cold smoggy air in the valley, lowering the air quality.

Christopher Tomlinson

Weld County may get another bite at the apple in its attempts to challenge new Colorado Air Quality Control Commission regulations, and with that, several Western Slope counties, too.

The Colorado Supreme Court granted an appeal in its case against the commission and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment this week, but only to clarify a 1976 decision that decides if a county has standing to sue a state agency.