Weld County may get another bite at the apple in its attempts to challenge new Colorado Air Quality Control Commission regulations, and with that, several Western Slope counties, too.
The Colorado Supreme Court granted an appeal in its case against the commission and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment this week, but only to clarify a 1976 decision that decides if a county has standing to sue a state agency.
In February, a three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals had upheld a Denver District Court judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Weld County Board of Commissioners over a 2019 law approved by the Colorado Legislature.
That law, known as Senate Bill 181, led to new regulations that the county objected to, saying it is a one-size-fits-all approach to air quality that is unfair in rural parts of the state. Garfield County has led a coalition of 10 counties — including Mesa, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties — in a similar lawsuit, which was dismissed by a Denver judge in 2020 on similar grounds.
In its February ruling, the appeals court said Weld County is subordinate to the commission because it is a state agency, and that the Legislature has not given counties the right to seek judicial review of agency rule-making.
Like the lower court, the appeals court cited a 1976 precedent-setting case known as Martin v. District Court, which ruled that counties have no such standing.
“Only ‘the General Assembly expressing provides that a (county) may seek judicial review of the actions of a superior state agency’ may standing exist,” Judge Terry Fox wrote in the February ruling, which was joined by Judges Daniel Dailey and Daniel Taubman.
“This principle is known as the rule from Martin, the case in which it was first explicitly articulated,” Fox added. “There, our supreme court held that, absent ‘an express statutory right, a subordinate state agency’ — possibly a county — ‘lacks standing or any other legal authority to obtain judicial review of an action of a superior state agency.’”
On Monday, however, the high court agreed to take the case, but only to “review and clarify” the Martin decision.
Weld County had asked the court to review whether that “Rule of Martin” actually applies in this case.
As in the Weld County case, the lawsuit from the 10 Western Slope counties challenges a rule requiring more frequent leak detection and repairs for wells and other facilities located within 1,000 feet of occupied areas, including homes, neighborhoods, parks and playgrounds.
The counties said that the commission included that provision at the last minute without following their own rules and regulations, or in considering the economic impacts versus its potential benefits.