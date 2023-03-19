One second, Jorge Rodriguez was doing his job trying to prevent an opponent from scoring a goal.
The next, he was on the ground and an eerie hush sucked the energy out of Community Hospital Unity Field.
As Rodriguez lay on the turf, his teammates and medical staff gathered around him.
The hush grew stronger as everyone waited for the Colorado Mesa University soccer star to get up and trot off the field.
But instead of trotting off the field, he was rushed to the hospital.
“My legs and arms were not responding. I was trying to get up but nothing, nothing was responding,” Rodriguez said.
The Oct. 21 game would be the final game wearing a Mavs’ soccer uniform for Rodriguez.
But would it be his last soccer game ever?
After the trip to the hospital he was experiencing extremely bad pain in his right hand. MRI’s were ordered, then more MRI’s, and then it was off to see a neurologist.
There was one message coming out of this scary situation — no more soccer.
“That hit me so hard because I’ve been playing soccer since I was 4 years old,” he said.
Soccer is the world for many youngsters growing up in Colombia.
It was for Rodriguez, and he hoped to play profession soccer like his father and grandfather did.
“Playing soccer was always me dream. My Plan A was soccer.”
But after the trip to the hospital, the message stayed the same — no more soccer, move on to Plan B.
“After three or four appointments, they kept saying the same thing,” Rodriguez said.
It was time for some serious soul searching as he thought about a life without soccer.
He took trips to Colorado National Monument to reflect on his past and his future and the possible life without soccer.
“I went up there because I didn’t want to see anyone,” he said.
There was also a call to his father in Colombia.
“We both cried because I want to keep playing. That moment was really, really hard for me,” he said.
A SPINE PROBLEM
The injury that left Rodriguez temporarily paralyzed for nearly 10 minutes was due to congenital spine problem that has tormented him for many years.
And this wasn’t the first time that he fell to the turf and was temporary paralyzed on the soccer pitch.
It happened in his final junior college game too.
Both the junior college and the CMU game incidents occurred when he fell awkwardly and suffered whiplash when his head snapped back, hitting the turf.
At that junior college game, it lasted for three minutes, then Rodriguez bounced back up and started playing again.
But, maybe he shouldn’t have.
“I was playing with my arms feeling numb. It was painful to even touch things,” he said. “I kept playing and it was normal, but when I went for headers, I always would feel a pinch.”
That pinched pain would only last a few seconds.
“I was never too concerned with it because I was still able to move and play.”
After the CMU incident, Rodriguez could no longer ignore the problems.
Surgery was mentioned but he wasn’t thrilled about spinal surgery at only 24 years old.
The thought scared him, but perhaps not as much as thoughts of never playing soccer again.
He talked to family, friends, teammates, then after a conversation with the doctor, Rodriguez said “let’s do it.”
The surgery went well, and Rodriguez was back in the gym not long after starting physical therapy.
GRADUATION DAY
After the fear from the injury, the anxiety over surgery and the hope that he would get to play soccer again, there was an exceptionally great day for Rodriguez and his family.
The surgery was on Monday, Dec. 12, and that Friday, with his head and neck immobilized in a bulky brace, Rodriguez wasn’t going to miss walking with his fellow CMU graduates.
“It was a big day. My family came to watch me graduate,” he said.
With his proud family cheering him on, Rodriguez was recognized with a bachelor’s degree in fitness and health.
“It was a really good day, a really long day, I was tired at the end of the day,” Rodriguez said.
One of his proudest moments of the graduation was when CMU President John Marshall congratulated him.
“That was really cool. Whenever he saw me on campus he’d always shake my hand,” Rodriguez said. “He welcomed me because he know I was from Colombia and I was alone in a different country, so he was really good to me.”
But it was that graduation handshake that meant the most to Rodriguez.
“His handshake meant a lot to me because it was like a handshake of teammates,” he said.
Marshall said it was a special moment seeing Rodriguez participate in the graduation.
“Jorge is a special guy. He’s always been a leader but the grit and resilience he showed overcoming an incredibly tough injury, his surgery, and ultimately walking at graduation truly embodies the best of what our students can be,” Marshall said.
As that young child growing up in Colombia, playing soccer on ragged fields, hoping to be like his dad, it was especially memorable that his dad, also named Jorge, saw him graduate.
“I feel so proud, my dad always wanted for me to graduate from college and come to America and play soccer.”
After the ceremony, family and friends embraced the new college graduate, but being a little careful not to hug him too tight.
But maybe the tightest hug was from his dad.
“He just hugged me and said he was really proud of me,” Rodriguez said, taking his time recalling the memory. “He said ‘you’re so strong and everything is going to be fine.’”
Now, as that college graduate, Rodriguez is on the hunt for a job in his chosen field.
As for soccer, he has hopes of possibly playing in semi-professional leagues.
His recovery from surgery has gone super well and he’s now moving his neck with less discomfort.
His passion for soccer is also being fueled since he now works with young soccer players with the Grand Junction Fire Soccer Club.
But whatever the future holds for this CMU graduate, there will be soccer.
And Jorge Rodriguez is thankful for that and so much more.