Several videos posted to the Fruita Police Department Facebook page show two suspects looking to see if residents in the Orchard Valley subdivision were locking their cars.
Fruita Police Department Sgt. John Coughran said theft from vehicles is a crime he’s seen in neighborhoods across town his entire career.
“I’ve been here 22 years and every spring, summer and fall we have this problem,” he said. “As long as people aren’t locking their vehicles, it will always be a problem.”
The Fruita Police Department posted four separate videos of the suspects, showing them walking around the neighborhood attempting to open cars parked in residential driveways.
“A lot of times we essentially crowd source our locals (for suspect identities),” Coughran said. “We may not have the identity of a suspect, but we throw the videos up, and that usually leads to good suspect information.”
Last month, the Fruita Police Department identified and placed a suspect in custody after putting a similar video on Facebook showing a suspect attempting to open cars in the Cornstock subdivision.
Coughran said crowdsourcing with these types of videos has proven to be successful of the Police Department.
“We have had success in these kinds of situations,” he said. “It seems to be more often successful than not.”
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation crime statistics, the Fruita Police Department reported 71 thefts from autos in 2019 and 72 thefts in 2018.
With a few months still to go until winter, Mesa County residents are advised to lock their doors before going inside and not to keep valuables in unsecured vehicles. It is considered to be largely a preventable crime.
For the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, theft from auto has seen a slight uptick during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From March 13 through Aug. 31, there were 119 thefts from auto cases compared to 97 during the same time frame last year.
The Grand Junction Police Department numbers were similar with 373 cases reported from Jan. 1 through July 31 this year. Last year, a total of 582 cases were reported.
Though not a high public safety risk, one danger of this crime can come from what is stolen from unlocked vehicles.
Since Jan. 1, the Grand Junction Police Department reported earlier this month that it has received 95 reports of stolen firearms. The vast majority of these reports have come when firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles.
The Police Department asks residents not to leave firearms in vehicles and to make sure car doors are locked and valuables are out of sight.
“It takes seconds for a thief to access an unlocked vehicle, take what they want, and be gone,” Police Department spokesperson Heidi Davidson said. “Stolen firearms are often used in committing other crimes.”
She added that owning a firearm comes with responsibilities to manage it safely, and that includes keeping it secure and taking common sense measures to keep guns out of the wrong hands.