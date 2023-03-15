A survey of the Grand Junction area’s unhoused population found most of the respondents were long-time locals.
According to the survey results, which were presented to City Council on Monday, 54% of unhoused people who responded to the survey have lived in the Grand Valley for four or more years.
Grand Junction Housing Specialist Sherry Price said she hopes the survey results help dispel myths about the local unhoused population such as they’re being bused in from larger cities or otherwise are not from the area.
The survey also found most respondents had been able to live independently before they lost their housing.
“This data really dispels the myth that most people experiencing homelessness are not from the Grand Junction area and/or came to Grand Junction as houseless individuals,” Housing Manager Ashley Chambers said. “I think we hear those comments firmly and I think one of the dangers that we have when we have those kinds of comments in our community is that it really creates this sense of ‘I don’t have to worry about them because they’re not from here.’ ”
She said that it’s an important distinction to let people know that many of that population are from the area.
“Things that we hear frequently in our department around the community are ‘let’s send them back where they came from’ or undertones of ‘we don’t need to care because they’re not from here’ and we really wanted to capture that data that says ‘actually we do have a huge population that is from here and who were housed previously.’ ”
A report from the Common Sense Institute published earlier this year stated Grand Junction’s unhoused population and number of chronically unhoused people is higher than other large cities in Colorado.
“Our houseless population is much larger than other large cities in Colorado, which we all found pretty stunning,” said AnQi Yu, a Lead for America fellow working in the city’s housing division.
The survey was conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 16, 2022, with 74 responses collected.
The survey asked people how they became unhoused, what resources they need and what barriers exist to getting back into permanent housing.
There are often multiple factors involved in someone losing their housing.
“It really results from many variables such as loss of job, evictions, loss of a loved one, addiction, divorce, medical crises, and that it really is not what we perceive to be a character flaw, but rather multiple circumstances,” Price said.
“We often say we ourselves are maybe two occurrences from becoming houseless, whether that was a loss of a loved one or a medical crisis, we could see ourselves in this position as well,” she said.
Barriers to re-entering housing were similarly diverse. The longer someone is houseless, the more it takes to re-house that person, Yu said. A chronically houseless person costs taxpayers about $35,000 per year, getting them into housing saves about half of that.
According to the survey, 75% of respondents said they were either definitely looking for housing, maybe looking for housing or housing is financially unattainable.
Survey respondents listed affordable housing as the number one thing unhoused people currently need.
“One of the things we wanted to address was this myth in our community that houselessness is a choice, or that individuals are choosing to be unhoused,” Chambers said.
The top three barriers to moving into housing are: lack of money, lack of temporary housing while waiting for permanent housing and landlords who discriminate against things like credit rating or criminal history, according to the survey.
Now that the survey has been completed, the city is working on putting the data to use, including plans to sent out a request for proposals for a needs assessment for the unhoused population.
The city now needs to figure out how to reduce evictions, prevent people from losing housing in the first place, respond to people’s needs while unhoused and people out of homelessness as next steps, Chambers said.
“This is our community and these are our residents,” Chambers said.
CITY, HOUSING AUTHORITY RECEIVE GRANT
The city announced Monday it has received a $2.25 million grant from the Department of Local Affairs for an affordable housing development by the Grand Junction Housing Authority.
According to the housing authority, the funds will go toward purchasing a 15-acre parcel at 665 F Road, south of the intersection of G Road and 24 Road.
Dubbed “Centennial Park,” the development is projected to have about 300 primarily one- and two-bedroom units serving people making between 30% and 80% of the area median income, which is about $34,500 per year for one person.
The grant requires a $750,000 match from the city, which will be paid for out of the $1 million City Council put in its 2022 budget for affordable housing, which was rolled over to 2023.