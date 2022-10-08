Anand Sokhey

Photo courtesy of Anand Sokhey

An associate professor in CU Boulder’s Political Science Department, Anand Sokhey also directs the American Politics Research Lab, which tracks voter attitudes in Colorado to better understand how elections are viewed across the state.

Editor’s Note: Colorado News Collaborative, an independent, nonprofit, journalism coalition, compiled several election Q&As and other informational items for voters for the upcoming election.

Even though Colorado’s voting system is often regarded as one of the most efficient in the country, not all Coloradans believe so.