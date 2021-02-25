Grand Junction police arrested Fruita resident Israel Isaiah Maestas-Reza, 18, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Grand Junction over the weekend.
The shooting injured several people and killed 22-year-old Jared Martinez.
Maestas-Reza was arrested on an unrelated juvenile parole violation on Feb. 22 and placed at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center.
During his incarceration, GJPD detectives continued to work on the homicide investigation and obtained an arrest warrant on Wednesday.
He was remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility and is accused of first-degree murder along with additional charges.
The warrant in this case has been sealed and no further details are available for release, the police department said.
According to initial information released after the shooting occurred, officers believed it to be a targeted incident.
GJPD officers received several calls just after midnight last Saturday regarding shots being fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Teller Avenue.
Initial reports stated that unknown suspects fired shots into the house and several victims were injured. Multiple adult victims were located in the home with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the GJPD.
Three of the victims were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, but Martinez died at the scene.
Jared Martinez, 22, of Grand Junction, a Colorado Mesa University student at the time of his death, was “a victim of random violence,” the obituary states.
The Grand Junction Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the incident or with surveillance footage from around the 1000 block of Teller Avenue to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.