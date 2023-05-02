The man law enforcement said was involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday night has died.
The Grand Junction Police Department released information on the shooting, on behalf of the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) that is implanted for all officer involved shootings.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Friday when the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 2837 North Avenue to contact a vehicle suspected of eluding law enforcement during a traffic stop earlier in the afternoon.
After deputies were in contact with the driver of the vehicle, the officer-involved shooting occurred. Law enforcement personnel rendered life saving measures to the suspect until paramedics arrived on scene. The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Rafael Lopez-Leon, 47, of Grand Junction. Lopez-Leon’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Coroner’s Office. No deputies were injured in the incident.
According the news release, the investigation is in the early stages, and this preliminary information is subject to change.
Members of the Critical Incident Response Team have been and will continue to conduct interviews of witnesses and involved persons in this case over the coming days.
Additional details will be released as appropriate, with sensitivity to the ongoing investigation.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for releasing the name of the deputy involved in the shooting. As is standard protocol with any officer-involved shooting, the Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy involved is currently on paid administrative leave. An internal investigation will take place separately from the criminal investigation being conducted by the CIRT.
The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is comprised of representatives of the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Department of Corrections-Division of Adult Parole and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.