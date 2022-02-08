The suspect involved in a police shooting Thursday in downtown Grand Junction has been identified as John Dijulio, 37, of Palisade.
Dijulio was the passenger in a car that was stopped by Colorado State Patrol near the 100 block of Gunnison Avenue.
During the stop, a State Patrol officer discharged his weapon, police said.
Dijulio fled the scene and was later apprehended near the 300 block of Gunnison Avenue, police said. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, treated and released into police custody.
According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Dijulio was originally booked into the Mesa County Jail on outstanding warrants.
Police said he has also been charged with felony menacing, first degree trespass of a dwelling, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
The trooper involved in the shooting has not been identified, and was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, which is standard procedure.
The Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team, a collection of law enforcement personnel working with the District Attorney’s Office, is conducting an investigation into the shooting to see if criminal charges should be filed. The Grand Junction Police Department is leading the investigation.
According to the Police Department, the arrest affidavit has been sealed and no more information is available at this time.