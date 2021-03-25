A 33-year-old Clifton man has been identified as the suspect shot by a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy during an incident in the 400 block of Coronado Court earlier this month. Jason Unangst, 33, of Clifton is hospitalized and faces 16 charges related to the March 7 incident, including domestic violence-related charges, according to a release from the Grand Junction Police Department. The shooting occurred after a report of a vehicle driving erratically on the Interstate 70 Business Loop the morning of March 7. The vehicle was later seen pulling into a residence on Coronado Court. Following unsuccessful attempts to contact the residents inside, deputies forced their way in, after which the shooting occurred. Details of the events and the investigation have not been released, but the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified Jason Bailey as the deputy who fired his weapon. The investigation has since been turned over to the Critical Incident Response Team, a collection of area law enforcement that handle officer-involved shootings. — Sentinel staff
