Suspect in Patterson Road incident shot at a police car, police say

Michael Viegas

A man charged with attempted murder who police said shot at a police car near Patterson Road Tuesday denied pointing his gun at police or shooting it, according to the arrest affidavit.

Michael Viegas, 29, of Grand Junction, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, prohibited use of weapons, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief and resisting arrest following a large police incident near the intersection of Patterson Road and Northern Way.

Members of law enforcement gather during an incident near Seventh Street and Patterson Road on Tuesday. Traffic was closed between Seventh and 12th streets for more than an hour.

