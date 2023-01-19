Suspect in Patterson Road incident shot at a police car, police say

A man charged with attempted murder who police said shot at a police car near Patterson Road Tuesday denied pointing his gun at police or shooting it, according to the arrest affidavit.
Michael Viegas, 29, of Grand Junction, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, prohibited use of weapons, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief and resisting arrest following a large police incident near the intersection of Patterson Road and Northern Way.
According to the arrest affidavit, Grand Junction Police officers responded to the area just after noon Tuesday for a report of shots fired.
An officer who arrived on scene reported also hearing shots. Another officer reported a bullet ricochet landing in front of his vehicle.
When an armored police vehicle arrived on-scene, a detective inside the vehicle said he saw someone on a patio with a rifle with a scope who looked like he was looking for something to shoot, and was facing officers.
The person, later identified as Viegas, went inside and additional shots were heard, according to the affidavit.
He then exited the apartment with nothing in his hands.
The affidavit states Viegas had his hands up but was not cooperating, and appeared to have an altered mind-state.
Police used foam rounds and a taser to subdue Viegas, according to the affidavit.
In a search of Viegas’s apartment, police found at least two guns and expended cartridges, the affidavit states, as well as “alcoholic beverage containers in various stages of fullness, including Twisted Tea, Jim Beam, Bud Light, Smirnoff, Southern Comfort, Jack Daniels Mixed Beverages, and Sailor Jerry,” according to the affidavit.
Several vehicles and buildings in the area appeared to have been damaged by gun shots, the affidavit states.
Viegas told investigators he had been drinking whiskey and beer, and went outside to bore sight his .308 rifle.
He said that’s when he saw police, but he didn’t shoot the gun. He said he pointed the gun at a light in the parking lot, not at officers.
Viegas is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24.