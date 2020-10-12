A stolen vehicle incident on Sunday left a police officer with minor injuries and a suspect hospitalized with what are believed to be non-life-threatening wounds after being shot.
At 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call came in reporting the possible location of a stolen vehicle.
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department located the vehicle in the area of 29½ Road and Parkway Drive.
While attempting to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle, the vehicle struck an officer and an officer-involved shooting ensued.
The police officer struck by the suspect’s vehicle was treated on scene by paramedics for minor injuries.
All officer-involved shootings in Mesa County are investigated by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which will conduct interviews of all witnesses and involved persons in this case over the coming days.
The Critical Incident Response Team is comprised of representatives of the Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Corrections, 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Because Police Department personnel were involved in this incident, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation on behalf of the response team.