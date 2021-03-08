One man was taken to the hospital after being shot by law enforcement on Sunday.
The incident started shortly before 11 a.m. when the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center received a call about a suspicious vehicle. The reporting party said the vehicle was observed speeding and swerving on the Interstate 70 Business Loop and that it appeared there were people arguing in the vehicle.
The suspicious vehicle was located in the 400 block of Coronado Court. A witness reported seeing a man pulling a woman into a residence and that she appeared to be in distress.
Law enforcement arrived on the scene, but after unsuccessful attempts to contact the occupants of the residence, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies forced entry into the house. A juvenile male was removed from the home by deputies.
Ultimately, an officer- involved shooting occurred in the residence, with an adult male suspect shot and taken to the hospital, where it was reported that he was treated for serious injuries.
A woman was also located in the home and was treated for injuries that are believed to have occurred prior to deputies contacting her.
The juvenile male suffered a minor cut on his hand.
One deputy suffered minor injuries during the incident.
All officer-involved shootings in Mesa County are investigated by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which is made up of representatives of the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Corrections, 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.