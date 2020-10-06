A man was shot in Paonia on Monday and law enforcement is looking for the suspect.
A 9-1-1 call was made at approximately 6:07 p.m. to report a a man who had been shot in the neck in front of the Paradise Theatre. The man was conscious when law enforcement arrived.
The shooting victim, Matthew Burge, 33, of Paonia, identified the shooter as Henry Russell, 35, of Paonia.
Burge was transported by CareFlight of the Rockies to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.
It was later determined that the shooting had actually occurred just outside Paonia city limits in unincorporated Delta County and the victim was given a ride into town.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement to assure the public that there is no threat to the public and this was not a random shooting. The investigation determined this was an isolated incident, likely stemming from a long history of issues between the Burge and Russell, who fled from the area before law enforcement arrived.
The suspect’s vehicle was located Tuesday morning. The 2014 Silver Ford F-150 was abandoned north of Delta on I road in the Delta city limits of Delta. DCSO investigators and deputies are currently working leads related to this case and are asking anyone with information on Russell to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office immediately via dispatch at 970-874-2015 or Delta Area Crimestoppers at 970-874-8810.
Russell is described as a white male, 6-foot tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.