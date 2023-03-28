A domestic violence incident created a tense and lengthy situation after a suspect barricaded himself in an apartment Monday afternoon.
The incident involved a vehicle chase that eventually led to the apprehension of the suspect at the Linden Pointe Apartments in the 1900 block of David Street.
The Grand Junction Police Department was dispatched to reports of a domestic incident around 2:30 p.m.
An adult female reported that a man had made multiple threats against her several times that morning.
After several attempts to locate the suspect, GJPD officers and deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the subject in a vehicle and attempted to stop him.
The suspect fled law enforcement, driving the wrong way on the street, and escaped the area. Two patrol vehicles sustained heavy damage caused by the suspect during the pursuit.
Later in the day, the GJPD was able to locate the suspect at the Linden Pointe Apartments.
Law enforcement including the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams attempted to contact the suspect, at approximately 2:45 p.m.
The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Domenique Digregorio, refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in the apartment.
Digregorio was finally taken into custody several hours later and taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility. He now faces that include: Menacing, Vehicular Eluding, Stalking, Criminal Mischief, Obstructing a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Harassment, Domestic Violence and several driving offenses.