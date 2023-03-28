Linden Pointe incident

Photo courtesy of Grand Junction Police Department

Law enforcement gather outside the Linden Pointe Apartments after a domestic violence suspected barricaded himself inside an apartment.

A domestic violence incident created a tense and lengthy situation after a suspect barricaded himself in an apartment Monday afternoon.

The incident involved a vehicle chase that eventually led to the apprehension of the suspect at the Linden Pointe Apartments in the 1900 block of David Street.

