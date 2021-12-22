Suspect takes off, hit by unmarked sheriff's deputy's vehicle By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print WAYNE VANMETER Facebook Twitter Email Print A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office driving an unmarked patrol car struck a fleeing suspect Friday.Police said Wayne VanMeter, 41, fled from police on foot when deputies attempted to take him into custody at a hotel in the 700 block of Horizon Drive.According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, VanMeter “abruptly changed directions and ran in front of an unmarked patrol vehicle.” The deputy driving the unmarked vehicle wasn’t able to stop in time and struck VanMeter, according to the Sheriff’s Office.VanMeter was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries, according to the release.VanMeter had been wanted for second-degree burglary and first- degree motor vehicle theft.He was also charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender after deputies recovered a gun believed to belong to him at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the crash investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department’s Traffic Unit.The investigation is ongoing. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Wayne Vanmeter Sheriff Police Crime Criminal Law Suspect Investigation Traffic Unit Mesa County Deputy Law Vehicle Office Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView