Wayne VanMeter

WAYNE VANMETER

A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office driving an unmarked patrol car struck a fleeing suspect Friday.

Police said Wayne VanMeter, 41, fled from police on foot when deputies attempted to take him into custody at a hotel in the 700 block of Horizon Drive.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, VanMeter “abruptly changed directions and ran in front of an unmarked patrol vehicle.”

The deputy driving the unmarked vehicle wasn’t able to stop in time and struck VanMeter, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

VanMeter was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries, according to the release.

VanMeter had been wanted for second-degree burglary and first- degree motor vehicle theft.

He was also charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender after deputies recovered a gun believed to belong to him at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the crash investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

The investigation is ongoing.