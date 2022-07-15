A Grand Junction man was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of drugs Wednesday after a short standoff in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at 745 Horizon Drive.
According to the arrest affidavit, two confidential informants had told police Matt “Country” Hilliard was distributing drugs in Mesa County.
On July 5, Hilliard called to report an overdose in the parking lot of the Clarion Inn on Horizon Drive. Hilliard stayed on scene and the person, who Hilliard told police he did not know, survived.
Following that incident, police began noticing two cars believed to belong to Hilliard parked near the Econolodge on Horizon Drive, which is next to the Clarion Inn.
Detectives with the Western Colorado Dug Task Force began surveillance on the Econolodge, where Hilliard had been confirmed to live.
Detectives then initiated a sting operation using Hilliard’s Facebook page to buy fentanyl pills.
During the operation, police blocked Hilliard’s car in when he pulled into the parking lot of the Shell station, where the deal was supposed to happen, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Hilliard was uncooperative with police and smoked a cigarette in his vehicle while not showing officers his hands.
The affidavit states Hilliard became cooperative after police broke the driver’s side window of his car with a sponge round.
According to the affidavit, Hilliard told police after his arrest he had sold about $275,000 worth of drugs in the last six months, most of which went to his supplier and some of which went toward his child’s college education.
In total, police recovered just over 288 grams of methamphetamine, 1,663 fentanyl pills, 39 grams of heroin and 31 grams of cocaine from a search of Hilliard’s vehicle and room, as well as a stolen AK-47.
The affidavit states detectives knew from their training drug dealers frequently possess firearms to protect themselves.
Hilliard is being held at the Mesa County Jail and charged with five counts of drug possession, four counts of distribution, introducing contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, money laundering, resisting arrest and theft. He is due in court July 22.