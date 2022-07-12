A man faces drug charges after Colorado State Patrol troopers said they found about 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the truck he was driving.
Hector Duenas Rosales, 22, was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to a search of his vehicle.
According to the arrest affidavit, State Patrol trooper Jacob Best spotted the rental Dodge pickup Rosales was driving cross the white fog line twice near mile marker 5 on Interstate 70.
After running the license plate, the trooper found the car had been driven through the Grand Junction area the day before, continuing to Las Vegas and then eventually Los Angeles.
Bollen then stopped the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, there were some inconsistencies with Rosales’s story, such as Rosales saying a bag of chicken in the truck had been purchased in Las Vegas, but trooper Christian Bollen, who arrived later, recognized the ZIP code as being in the Los Angeles area.
“It is also known to me through training and experience that the Los Angeles area is a known hub for narcotics smuggling and other criminal enterprises that engage in smuggling items of contraband in vehicles across interstate borders,” the affidavit states.
“Rosales was very talkative and would at times ask me personal questions about where I live and my job,” the affidavit states. “Rosales was visibly shaking, and I could see his heartbeat visibly pulsing in his neck. Rosales was also burping/belch noise numerous times during the conversations, which I believed to be an indicator of nervous behavior.”
According to the affidavit, Rosales was given a warning and he denied a request to search the vehicle.
A search warrant was obtained and, during the search, the troopers found about 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, according to the affidavit, although a field test on the pills wasn’t conducted.
Rosales was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Jail. He is due in court Friday for a return filing of charges.