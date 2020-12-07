Target at the Mesa Mall was bustling with Christmas shoppers on Saturday. Not all were buying for family, though.
Members of the SWAT team for the Grand Junction Police Department welcomed donations for Toys for Tots that day also. A handful of officers was stationed outside the store with a SWAT vehicle holding shoppers’ donations.
“We’ve partnered with Toys for Tots for years. I was worried we wouldn’t be able to do this,” said Heidi Davidson, community outreach specialist with the Police Department.
Usually, the Police Department hosts “shop with a cop” around Christmas, in which some lucky fifth-grade students would peruse the mall and buy some cool stuff for the kids.
However, that couldn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We used those funds to throw all of our support toward Toys for Tots,” Davidson said.
Despite the uncertainty from the pandemic, gift givers came out in droves Saturday.
Shoppers handed bags teeming with toys to the officers. Gifts were almost spilling out of the van.
“This is the most I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been doing this for six years,” Davidson said. “It’s really incredible.”
Officers let children crawl through the vehicle. One group of children stuck their heads out of the hatch at the top with eyes wide and mouths gaping. All the officers could do was smile and laugh.
Davidson said the department also wanted to de-stigmatize the vehicles, and that was clear with the pink and white bicycle sitting on top of the SWAT van.
“You usually see them and think there’s trouble or an emergency,” she said. “But we want to show people that doesn’t have to be the case.”
Donors, meanwhile, would come through and thank the officers for taking the gifts.
“I think people are longing for something positive this year,” Davidson said. “And donating toys to kids is positive. Whose heart isn’t there for kids?”