A video of a little boy joyfully swinging at a park was the push Vanessa Perez needed.
The boy, sitting in his wheelchair and secured on a unique swing, was “'just having the time of his life,” Perez said. “I really want to do something like that for our community.”
Perez heads up Swing for a Cause, a committee raising funds for the purchase and installation of a wheelchair accessible swing in the playground area at Canyon View Park.
For more than a year Perez has worked with Marc Mancuso, the sports facilities supervisor for Grand Junction's parks and recreation department, to select a swing and figure out costs.
She also enlisted Hilltop Community Resources as the project's nonprofit sponsor to collect donated funds for the swing.
And now, “I'm hoping to get word out so we can order the swing,” Perez said.
Phase one of the project, which includes the swing's purchase through inclusiveplay.com and shipping, will cost about $16,000.
Phase two, which covers the cost of installing the swing at the park, will cost about $18,000.
While $34,000 may seem like a lot, “you do get what you pay for,” Mancuso said.
“I'm a certified playground safety inspector. I want to make sure my kids are safe and other kids are safe,” Mancuso said. “I did a lot of research to make sure we got (a swing) that was safe.”
The swing he selected has a platform that allows a wheelchair to be placed in the swing and secured before use. It's a heavy piece of equipment, so fencing will be placed around the swing so children running through the area won't get close enough to be knocked down or injured, he said.
“That park is crazy busy. This is a great addition to that park and it is going to be utilized a ton,” Mancuso said.
Canyon View and other park playgrounds have swings that are accessible, however a person must be transferred from a wheelchair to the swing. That is not always easy or possible to do, he said. With this swing, a transfer won't be necessary.
The new swing is set to be placed on the east side of Canyon View's playground area nearby a group of swings, and it will fit right in with the rest of the playground, Mancuso said.
“We're a very small group trying to make this happen,” said Perez, who has been involved in social work in various capacities in the Grand Valley since 2011.
With family members and friends who use wheelchairs, “I've always been aware of how hard public spaces are to navigate,” she said. “Unless you know someone or it's you, you just don't think about it.”
“I, of course, love the idea of the swing for the park, but I hope that's only the beginning,” Perez said.
To donate to Swing for a Cause, go to gjswing.org. The effort's Facebook page can be found at “GJ Swing For A Cause.”