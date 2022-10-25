A weekend wintry storm system brought both welcome moisture to the area and also some freezing temperatures of the kind that should actually help rather than harm local fruit-growers as their seasonal operations wind down.

The weather change ushered in a half-inch or more of rain locally and plentiful early season snow on Grand Mesa. It also brought overnight temperatures low enough to help local orchards and vineyards acclimate for winter, but not so low as to damage them.