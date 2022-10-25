A picturesque Mount Garfield still has a light dusting of snow on Monday morning after the wintry storm that passed through the region on Sunday. The Bookcliffs to the north of Grand Junction, below, were dusted with snow as well.
A weekend wintry storm system brought both welcome moisture to the area and also some freezing temperatures of the kind that should actually help rather than harm local fruit-growers as their seasonal operations wind down.
The weather change ushered in a half-inch or more of rain locally and plentiful early season snow on Grand Mesa. It also brought overnight temperatures low enough to help local orchards and vineyards acclimate for winter, but not so low as to damage them.
“This freeze should decrease the risk of any kind of a damaging frost this fall,” said David Sterle, assistant pomologist at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center on Orchard Mesa.
Grand Junction officially received 0.58 inches of precipitation Sunday at the official measuring site at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, with that amount including a trace of snow.
Another .04 inches of rain fell there Saturday. The moisture brings the city’s total precipitation for the year up to 6.89 inches, still behind the annual average as of Sunday, which was 7.62 inches.
Dennis Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said he thinks a half-inch to three-quarters inch of rain fell over a large part of the area, “so everybody did fairly well.”
He said he thinks locations on Grand Mesa got anywhere from 10, to 12, to perhaps 14 inches of snow, and the Uncompahgre Plateau got perhaps 3 to 6 inches at high elevations.
Grand Mesa snowfall should prove helpful to Powderhorn Mountain Resort, which already had begun snowmaking in hopes of opening for the season on Nov. 25. A Powderhorn mountaintop snow-depth webcam image Monday showed more than a foot of snow.
Phillips said his boss, who lives in the Redlands area, reported 2.2 inches of snow there.
The cold front was accompanied by winds that topped out at 31 mph Saturday at the airport, and 73 mph on Douglas Pass the same day, he said.
The front also brought an official low temperature Sunday of 33 degrees for Grand Junction.
Sterle said CSU’s Orchard Mesa location had a low of about 29 degrees on Sunday night/Monday morning, its first freeze of the fall.
“That kind of a freeze is a good thing,” he said.
Two years ago the region got the bad kind of October freeze, when it was experiencing mild October weather with daytime highs that Sterle said were consistently in the 80s, and then had temperatures fall suddenly as low as the single digits.
There were significant losses of trees and grapevines from the sudden shock of the cold because they hadn’t yet begun to acclimate and harden off for winter.
More freezing temperatures were in the forecast for Monday night, but still with temperatures in the 20s.
“This is good. You want these little freezes before you get anything in the teens,” Sterle said.
Horst Caspari, state viticulturist, CSU professor and Sterle’s colleague at the center, also said the freeze isn’t cold enough to cause damage.
“If you got a frost that knocks the leaves off, so, fine, the season’s over, but there’s no damage with respect to the crop for next year,” he said.
Trent Cunningham, owner of Cunningham Orchards in Palisade, said he thinks his orchard is in good shape as the freezing temperatures arrive.
That’s in part because temperatures previously had fallen into the 40s, which he said is “not cold, but it’s enough for the trees to acclimate to colder temperatures.”
“This is pretty much standard fare,” he said of the current weather conditions. “... We’re fine. We’re grateful for the moisture, too.”
Phillips said another, less-prolific storm should move through around midweek, and the eight- to 14-day outlook also shows that chances are good that the weather will stay cooler and on the wetter side over that timeframe.
“We’re in fall, so the jetstream’s starting to get a little farther south. There’s just a better chance of getting a storm through here,” he said.