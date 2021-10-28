Photo by Frank Witowski, Jr. Western Colorado Peace Officer Academy leader Dennis Page and squad leader Casey Page display T-shirts that are currently on sale to benefit the Derek Geer Scholarship Fund
Photo by Frank Witowski, Jr. Western Colorado Peace Officer Academy leader Dennis Page and squad leader Casey Page display T-shirts that are currently on sale to benefit the Derek Geer Scholarship Fund
Derek Geer’s legacy lives on through the cadets of Western Colorado Peace Officers Academy.
A scholarship fund for the academy was created after Geer was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 8, 2016.
Since then, each year the classes at the academy have chosen a T-shirt design to preserve the memory of the late deputy and to raise funds for the scholarship.
“It’s a really great initiative to create an opportunity for cadets to come to the academy on scholarship,” Western Colorado Peace Officers Academy 2021 B Bravo Class Leader Dennis Page said. “The tragic line of duty (death) of Deputy Geer was hard on the (Grand) Valley. What’s great is were able to use his name and continue the work that he left off.”
To date, 20 Western Colorado Peace Officers Academy cadets have been honored recipients of the memorial scholarship. A total of $30,000 of scholarship monies have been awarded to cadets of the academy so far.
Page said at the beginning of the term, members of his class were discussing the T-shirt design for this year and noticed none of the previous T-shirts had a picture of their fallen hero on them.
“We really wanted to focus on his legacy,” Page said. “This is the first T-shirt that has actually used his picture and has his radio badge number on it. It’s more personal.”
On Saturday, residents can purchase this special remembrance T-shirt for $20 at Warehouse 25Sixty-five from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and at Stocker Stadium from noon to 3 p.m. before and during the Fruita Monument High School football game. There are also limited quantities of T-shirts from previous years. The shirts will be sold through Dec. 1.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Erkman said the academy is always looking for venues and events to sell the Derek Geer memorable T-shirts.
“Derek worked with us for 15 years,” said Erkman.
“In the words of (former) Sheriff Matt Lewis, Derek exemplified the traits one would expect in a public servant. He was caring, compassionate, trustworthy and always service orientated. He was strong, loyal and steadfast to his commitment to the Mesa County’s Sheriff’s Department and to his peers. Derek was a friend to all and always had a smile to share.”