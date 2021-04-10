With the city of Grand Junction set to receive $11.7 million through the American Rescue Plan Act, a City Council member is proposing community input to help prioritize where that money is spent.
Council Member Rick Taggart said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that he would like the city to form a committee that includes community members and people that represent interest groups from economic development to parks and recreation.
“I’d like to deviate significantly from our normal approach,” Taggart said. “I would very much like to see us put a committee together of folks from the economic development side, folks from the homeless side, nonprofits, public safety.”
City Manager Greg Caton said at the meeting that city staff had been working on a list of potential projects. Council member Anna Stout agreed with Taggart that a different process was needed since this is a unique situation and funding mechanism.
“I have utmost faith in staff and I think we have an incredible group of people on our staff, but I concur with my colleague that this should be a much more council and community driven process to create that list of priorities,” Stout said.
Outside of the meeting, Taggart said his proposal hasn’t been adopted by the council yet, but if it was, he envisioned a community group of around 12 people working to come up with a few projects to spend those federal dollars on. He said it was important to generate more public participation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In this particular case it is a one-time COVID relief stimulus and I think community members are closer to some of the real pain that members of our community have gone through …” Taggart said. “They are very close to what the issues have been and I think they could help us a great deal to target that money.”
The city did receive federal funding through the CARES Act in 2020, but it was restricted in how it could be spent and had to be used during 2020.
The plan for this allocation is more forward looking, Caton said. It will likely carry fewer restrictions and can be spent through 2024. Even with fewer restrictions Taggart said the money should be used first to help recover from the pandemic.
“My hope is that we identify real priorities in areas where the community has gone through significant pain and that we can help it in a major way,” Taggart said. “It’s just so hard to know in a situation like this to put a dollar sign on the pain that members of the community have gone through.”
The city is still waiting to hear what guidelines will be placed on this funding from the Treasury Department.
Taggart said it is unlikely those guidelines will come through before the new City Council is sworn in. Taggart will remain on the City Council, having won reelection.