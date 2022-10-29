If Republican Rick Taggart wins the race for House District 55, he would ask to sit on the House Finance and Health & Insurance committees.
If Democrat Damon Davis gets the seat, he would request serving on the House Judiciary Committee.
If Republican Rick Taggart wins the race for House District 55, he would ask to sit on the House Finance and Health & Insurance committees.
If Democrat Damon Davis gets the seat, he would request serving on the House Judiciary Committee.
Both, if they can manage it, also would want to be on the House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, but for entirely different reasons.
“That wouldn’t surprise people given my (business) background and my very deep concern about regulations that are coming out of Denver, and what that is doing to sectors of our economy,” Taggart told members of the Redlands Rotary Club during its weekly debate Friday of various candidates for office.
“Labor employment law and insurance law, I have some expertise there,” said Davis, an attorney in the Grand Junction law firm of Killian Davis, who specializes in personal injury and appellate law. “Standing up for working people, I think that’s the committee that works the best.”
Taggart, who calls himself soft-spoken, and Davis, who says he’s a moderate Democrat, told the club they aren’t that far apart on such issues as protecting water, affordable housing and transportation and education funding.
Both said they support the Second Amendment, both would like to see some changes in how ballot measures are vetted before being placed before voters, and both agreed that President Joe Biden was duly elected in 2020.
Both also said they are used to being the small fish in a big pond, but wouldn’t let that deter them from working with other state lawmakers to advance the needs of Mesa County specifically, and the Western Slope in general.
“As an attorney, I’m used to dealing with roadblocks,” Davis said.
“I’ve spent a great deal of time listening, and one of the reasons I listen so carefully ... is to try to always respect one another’s point of view and find some common ground,” Taggart said. “When you do try to find the common ground, you can be a pesky gnat.”
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:37:46 AM
Sunset: 06:17:42 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:38:51 AM
Sunset: 06:16:30 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:39:56 AM
Sunset: 06:15:19 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:41:01 AM
Sunset: 06:14:10 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:42:06 AM
Sunset: 06:13:02 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:43:12 AM
Sunset: 06:11:55 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: S @ 16 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 07:44:17 AM
Sunset: 06:10:50 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Rain showers early changing to a few snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.